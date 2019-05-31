More arrests, as police target ‘ice castle’ network

Police have dismantled an alleged drug syndicate and charged five people. Picture: NSW Police

A Tamworth unit allegedly used as a base to supply drugs to the NSW central coast and Melbourne - known as the "ice castle" - has been shut down.

Heavily armed police raided properties on Wednesday and Thursday, arresting nine people following a 10-month investigation.

Two women and a man were arrests on Thursday morning in the New England region.

During the searches, officers seized two replica guns, ammunition, mobile phones, jewellery, cash and a NSW Police Force jacket, among other property.

A 49-year-old man has been charged with 44 offences, including drugs and weapons offences.

He and a woman, 49, allegedly helped supply more than 1.5kg of the ice, along with heroin, fentanyl patches and cannabis leaf.

When raiding the "ice castle" officers passed a poster in the house which had the words "dream big" on the wall.

Three other people were later arrested on Wednesday.

The group of people were sprung while still wearing their pyjamas, with police leading them to the paddy wagons in ugg boots and sports jerseys.

Police have laid more than 100 charges against the eight people arrested.

Following the raids on Wednesday, police backed up their efforts, searching three homes across Tamworth on Thursday morning.

They arrested two women, aged 54 and 40, at separate homes just after 6.30am.

Shortly after they arrested a 30-year-old man at a home nearby.

All three were charged with drug supply offences and knowingly participate in a criminal organisation.

Police last night said that nine people had been charged to date as part of the investigation.

Investigations continue.

In August 2018, detectives from Oxley Police District established Strike Force Radius, with assistance from the Target Action Group and Crime Management Unit, to investigate the supply of illicit drugs and firearms in Tamworth. Picture: NSW Police

