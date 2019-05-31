Menu
Police have dismantled an alleged drug syndicate and charged five people. Picture: NSW Police
Crime

More arrests, as police target ‘ice castle’ network

by Mitchell Van Homrigh
31st May 2019 5:48 AM
A Tamworth unit allegedly used as a base to supply drugs to the NSW central coast and Melbourne - known as the "ice castle" - has been shut down.

Heavily armed police raided properties on Wednesday and Thursday, arresting nine people following a 10-month investigation.

Thursday’s raids.
Thursday raids.
Two women and a man were arrests on Thursday morning in the New England region.
Two women and a man were arrests on Thursday morning in the New England region.

During the searches, officers seized two replica guns, ammunition, mobile phones, jewellery, cash and a NSW Police Force jacket, among other property.

A 49-year-old man has been charged with 44 offences, including drugs and weapons offences.

He and a woman, 49, allegedly helped supply more than 1.5kg of the ice, along with heroin, fentanyl patches and cannabis leaf.

 

Inside the property during the police raid. Picture: NSW Police
When raiding the "ice castle" officers passed a poster in the house which had the words "dream big" on the wall.

Three other people were later arrested on Wednesday.

The group of people were sprung while still wearing their pyjamas, with police leading them to the paddy wagons in ugg boots and sports jerseys.

Police have laid more than 100 charges against the eight people arrested.

Following the raids on Wednesday, police backed up their efforts, searching three homes across Tamworth on Thursday morning.

Police executed two search warrants at homes in Tamworth yesterday. Picture: NSW Police
They arrested two women, aged 54 and 40, at separate homes just after 6.30am.

Shortly after they arrested a 30-year-old man at a home nearby.

All three were charged with drug supply offences and knowingly participate in a criminal organisation.

Police last night said that nine people had been charged to date as part of the investigation.

Investigations continue.

Police seized weapons. Picture: NSW Police
Police arrest a man in the rear of the home. Picture: NSW Police
In August 2018, detectives from Oxley Police District established Strike Force Radius, with assistance from the Target Action Group and Crime Management Unit, to investigate the supply of illicit drugs and firearms in Tamworth. Picture: NSW Police
Police question a woman at the property. Picture: NSW Police
Police arrest a man at the scene. Picture: NSW Police
Police have dismantled an alleged drug syndicate and charged five people. Picture: NSW Police
The arrests came after investigations into the supply of methylamphetamine and illegal firearms in the state’s New England region. Picture: NSW Police
