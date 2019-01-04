Menu
m1 crash
Breaking

Chaos as 36,000-litre fuel tanker explodes on M1

by Angelo Risso
4th Jan 2019 8:26 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FUEL tanker is on fire on the M1 Princes Motorway at West Wollongong.

The 36,000-litre tanker caught fire this morning, causing smoke to billow into the air.

The incident occurred on the Princes Motorway, near the Princes Highway. Fire crews are on the scene.

Traffic in the area has come to a complete stop and commuters are encouraged to avoid the area. The road has since been closed in both directions.

More to come.

editors picks explodes fuel m1 tanker west wollongong

