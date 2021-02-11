Menu
Paramedics have been called to a Tannum Sands residence after reports a man has drilled through his hand. FILE PHOTO.
News

Tannum Sands man drills through own hand

Rodney Stevens
, rodney.stevens@news.com.au
11th Feb 2021 5:10 PM
UPDATE 5.55PM: A man has been taken to Gladstone Hospital after reportedly drilling through his hand at Tannum Sands.

A Queensland Ambulance Spokeswoman said paramedics attended to a man at a private residence at Tannum Sands after he suffered an injury to his hand following an incident with a power tool.

It is understood the man is 54 years old and the incident occured at a residence in Stephens Court.

“Paramedics transported a man to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition after treating a hand injury,” the spokeswoman said.

INITIAL REPORT: 5.10pm Paramedics have been called to a Tannum Sands residence after reports a man in his 50s has drilled through his hand.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics were called to a private residence at Tannum Sands just before 5pm.

The spokeswoman said two paramedics were on the scene.

More to come.

gladstone gladstone observer queensland ambulance service tannum sands
Gladstone Observer

