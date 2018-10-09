Menu
Tansey organic farmers Rawganix have applied to increase their poultry farming capacity.
Tansey farm asks Gympie council to let it triple chickens

scott kovacevic
by
8th Oct 2018 12:01 AM
TANSEY organic farmers Rawganix are keen to put more eggs in their basket, applying for planning permission for a poultry farm on the property.

If approved the group would be allowed to farm 3000 free range chickens at the site, up 2000 on their current limit.

While eggs were already being produced at the farm, the application reveals a March investigation by the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries found they were in breach of the Environmental Protection Act.

The DAF ordered them to cease poultry farming as of July 10, 2018, and until they had the correct authorities in place.

This included obtaining planning approval from Gympie Regional Council.

The proposed poultry farm uses movable pens, with the hens rotated across cattle pasture over the course of a week.

Roosting houses are protected from foxes and dogs by an electric fence.

 

Electric fences will keep foxes out of the roosting houses.
Layer hens are given away to others, or culled at 75 weeks if new home cannot be found.

Poultry farming is the latest step for Rawganix, which produces organic beef, lamb, pork, eggs, hay, fruit and vegetables.

As an organic farm, they note no chemicals, antibiotics or growth hormones are used on the site.

Odour will also not be an issue, the application says.

The application can be viewed on Gympie Regional Council's website until October 23.

