One of Yeppoon's top restaurants put up for sale

BITTERSWEET FAREWELL: Tanya Dredge at Megalomania will say goodbye to her business after four years. Allan Reinikka ROK100118amegloma

THE time has come for Tanya Dredge to hang up her apron one last time.

For about four years, she has seen her Yeppoon business grow to new heights.

Megalomania Bar and Bistro is set to be handed over soon with Tanya deciding to sell the business due to family commitments.

During her tenure as its co-owner, she has extended the restaurant, created a function room and laid the foundations for future owners to renovate further.

"There is still a lot of potential to reach with the restaurant," she said.

Tanya suggested the new owner could also introduce coffees and breakfast as well as create an up-market cocktail bar.

Megalomania is quite a family affair for the Dredge family. Tanya cherished the opportunity to work alongside her son, Josh.

He was the first person to introduce an extensive range of craft beers to Yeppoon before others followed suit.

Tanya said working in the restaurant was a relaxing experience.

Her favourite feature of the restaurant was the 100-year-old fig tree which stretched over the deck.

She described the restaurant as being dynamic and flexible for any occasion.

"I love the atmosphere of the restaurant itself and the feel of it when there's people in here," she said.

"It's like walking into another world."

After spending 12 to 15 years in the Yeppoon area, most of Tanya's customers have become friends in the last few years.

She found the most rewarding thing throughout her time at Megalomania was the interaction with the staff and customers which she called "a little community".

Tanya believed she had personalised the restaurant, providing a friendly, efficient and high standard service.

"It's nice to be able to give somebody a special occasion and a lovely event, it really is a joy.

"I have been able to adapt to customers to give them what they want, especially if they are having a function or special occasion," she said.

She originally began her time at Megalomania as a manager.

A natural progression led Tanya and her husband Wayne to ownership after the then owners at the time were living away.

Tanya is looking forward to resting and travelling in this next chapter of her life.