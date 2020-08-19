Menu
Crime

TAP-AND-GO OFFENCES: Have you seen this man?

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
19th Aug 2020 3:30 PM
ROCKHAMPTON police are searching for a man (pictured below) who may be able to aid them in investigations of a number of alleged contactless payment offences committed in the region.

The offences were alleged to have occurred on August 16 in Rockhampton.

Police are calling on the public to identify the man pictured below.

Do you know this man?
Police advise those who own contactless payment cards to:

  • Keep cards secure at all times.
  • Not leave handbags or wallets in cars or unattended when out.
  • Not lend cards to anyone.
  • Ensure any mobile phone capable of making electronic payments is locked when not in use.
  • Report lost or stolen cards to the relevant financial institution immediately.

Stolen or misplaced cards can also be used in identity theft, so it is important cards are always secure.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting or call 131 444.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers at crimestoppersqld.com.au or call 1800 333 000.

Quote this reference number: QP2001728315.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

