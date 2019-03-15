Menu
Tara Inglis operates one of the 5187 businesses open in our region. Allan Reinikka
Business

Tara is crafting a future for herself

Sherele Moody
by
15th Mar 2019 5:00 AM
TARA Inglis is crafting herself a future that will hopefully see her be able to give up all of her three jobs.

Tara operates one of the 5187 businesses open in our region.

A special Rockhampton Morning Bulletin investigation found most small businesses struggle to turn over $500,000 a year and 60.2 per cent have no employees.

In the past four years, 2573 businesses have closed, but Rustic Fox Crafts is one of our success stories.
 

Rustic Fox Crafts offers a range of bespoke home decor items and special event greeting cards.

Tara is also looking to run workshops for people who want to become craftspeople.

While the business is going well, the hospitality professional said it could be some time before she gets to draw a full-time wage from it.

"I spend around 60 hours on my paid jobs and the rest of the time is spent on my business," she said.

"While I think I will be able to pay myself, I think I will still work because I love having other things to do."

Tara said setting up her own business 18 months ago was a no-brainer because she was often praised for her handiwork.

"It is really really busy at the moment - I am doing markets, I'm also making products for a shop and I have about eight wedding packages to do," she said."

"I am very surprised at how busy I am -I didn't expect people to want all of these products from what is a one-woman show."

Tara said the hardest part of her business was making sure she was meeting client needs.

"I like country things, I'm a rustic person but others might want contemporary, modern or whimsical creations," she said. - NewsRegional
 

