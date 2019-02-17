Tara Reid’s tragic home movie

Tara Reid is incoherent in a bizarre home movie she uploaded onto Youtube.

Tara Reid is incoherent in a bizarre home movie she uploaded onto Youtube.

Sharknado actress Tara Reid has released an hour-long home movie where she slurs her words and rambles incoherently alongside her mystery new partner, music producer Nate Montpetit-Howar.

The film, which Reid posted to YouTube and promoted on her Twitter account, shows Reid looking incredibly thin and dazed in the back of a car rambling almost inaudibly under a looped soundtrack of Somewhere Over The Rainbow.

A dazed Tara Reid looks worn out in the video she posted to Youtube.

She is then shown playing with her new puppy and ordering everything on the menu at a fast food restaurant.

"Hey guys, this video has been the past year of my life and I wanted to share it with you," the former American Pie actress posted on her Twitter.

"I hope you enjoy some of my life's moments."

She went on to add that the movie is dedicated to her late mother Donna Reid who passed away in October 2018.

"This goes out to my mother Donna Reid and the last year of her life. I can't wait for you to meet Nate and Beso."

"Thank you Nate for making this movie of us.. Life is beautiful and it is truly a blessing, no matter how dark it gets the light always shines through. Remember the beautiful moments of life, every moment that goes by becomes a memory. Cherish them #life #love #memories #blessings

And then she finished with: "This is a video of the great gifts of my private life I want to share with all of you I hope you all have a wonderful and loving weekend. I wish you love."

At the beginning of the film Tara reveals that she and Nate - who the actress has not introduced to her fans before - plan to "add to their family" by buying a new puppy.

The action then cuts to her playing with the new dog.

We then see Tara and Nate trying to light candles at a kerbside memorial for Marvel comics writer and producer Stan Lee who died in November. Tara seems to be struggling with her lighter.

Reid films herself with lipstick smeared across her face.

And then we see the pair at a fast food restaurant - with their dog - ordering everything on the menu including cheeseburgers, wings and hot dogs.

Over the years, the 41-year-old actress has made more headlines for her private life than her acting roles.

In 2006 she made headlines for her botched plastic surgery disaster that left her with uneven breasts and a strangely rippled abdomen.

Reid’s rippled abdomen.

The actress shocked with her frail frame while attending a Halloween party in 2016.

In 2016 she tried to land a role in Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars but was booted off after it was revealed that her alleged 'husband' was in fact a total stranger.

And in October she was thrown off a Delta flight because - she claims - she wouldn't put her dog in an overhead locker.

You can watch the full video on YouTube here.

