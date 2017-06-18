Tara takes out fashions at Rocky race day

Tara Hall was among the most stylish ladies at yesterdays race meet.

TARA Hall didn't expect to compete in Fashions in the Field, let alone win the $1000 prize.

The Rocky girl was thrown into the competition at yesterday's Girls Grammar Race Day when a friend entered her without her knowing.

Tara says she was quite happy to sit and enjoy watching everyone else's fashion but was glad she gave it a go.

"My milliner was very excited to have her piece on show and that's really important to her so I'm glad I did it,” Tara said.

"I haven't been to the races for a little while, I've just had a baby five months ago so I've been staying away from the races and the champagne.

"But I'm back for the first time in a while and it's great.”

Tara said she didn't expect to win.

Samantha Heathwood, who judged fashions on the field, with Trudie Payne and Tara Hall Contributed

"There were some incredibly beautiful dressed women today and it was exceptional competition as far as Rockhampton goes and I think we certainly showcased the best in fashions as far as Central Queensland is concerned,” she said.

"A post-pregnancy body is somewhat difficult to shop for but I was lucky enough to find my dress. Unfortunately I didn't get to buy it locally but my hat and all of my other attire is local, particularly my hat made by Hats by Zarbella.”

Tara planned to celebrate her win with her friends before heading back home to her five-month-old.

"It's actually my very good friend's hens party so we're having a very good day,” she said.

Tara Hall tried to shop locally for most of her outfit. Zhanae Conway-Dodd

"We're looking forward to celebrating that but unfortunately once that's done I have to go home and feed a baby, so I'm out.”

Vicki Jackson, chairperson of the Girls Grammar Rockhampton Race Day committee, said while numbers were down on last year, it was still a great day.

"It's been a tremendous day we've had so many of our regular sponsors, some of whom have been supporting the event since the original one in 2002, they filled the corporate sponsors marquee,” she said.

"We're very fortunate to have Coopers Fashions as our major supporter of the event. They've provided fabulous fashion prizes and truly the fashionistas of Rockhampton have come forward and I'm sure everybody would agree they all look fabulous.”

Vicki Jackson Chairperson of the Girls Grammar Rockhampton race day committee said while numbers were down on last year, it was a great day. Zhanae Conway-Dodd

Ms Jackson said the committee expected to be down on numbers due to the school's 125-year anniversary celebrations.

"We are down a little bit on numbers in the party pavilion a little bit because the school celebrated it's 125th anniversary so of course that brought a lot of out-of-towners to the school for those celebrations and they haven't come back in for the races,” she said.

"We still have over 600 people in the party area, we usually have 650 but it's still a great turnout.”

Ms Jackson said the committee would jump back into planning next week for next year's event.

"While it's all fresh in our mind we can see what we need to sharpen it up.”