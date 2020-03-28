Menu
Tara Carpenter voted in the local election at Allenstown School on Saturday
Tara votes at the end of a “horrible” week

JANN HOULEY
, Jann.Houley@capnews.com.au
28th Mar 2020 11:39 AM
Tara Carpenter has more pressing concerns than the outcomes of the local election.

She lost her job at a Rockhampton gym this week as the coronavirus forced its closure, and like thousands of Australians in her predicament, she has been unable to get in contact with Centrelink.

“I’ve been trying to get on all week to make my claim so it’s just horrible,” she said.

“With no money coming in, it’s really stressful.”

Ms Carpenter moved to Rockhampton from Tannum Sands four years ago to study primary school teaching at CQUniversity, so this is her second local election.

“It’s a really good set up here at Allenstown School,” she said.

“They’ve put cones on the floor to designate how far apart you should stand, and the voting boxes are separated so you’re not too close to anyone.”

“It feels pretty good you can just walk in and walk out without people shoving stuff at you.”

While the CQUniversity campus is still open for students who need to access Wi-Fi and the computer pools, Ms Carpenter’s teaching course has switched to online delivery.

“I was scheduled to go into a school the second half of the year and do my teaching prac,” she said.

“Now that’s all altered; maybe we’ll just be online, helping teachers as they make their calls as they move to online teaching.”

