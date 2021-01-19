Taranganba school gets nearly $1.2m for student safety

More than $1 million for infrastructure at Taranganba State School will fund pedestrian crossings and a bus drop-off area with storage for students, and help to mitigate illegal parking.

The money - $890,000 from the Department of Transport and Main Roads, and $296,000 from Livingstone Shire Council - is part of the State Government’s School Transport Infrastructure Program.

Taranganba State School principal Susan Beatty welcomed the planned projects, which will include the installation of traffic lights and the creation of more pathways to the school.

“The program has seen a greater increase in the use of pathways for children and parents to walk and ride to school,” she said.

“We commenced use of the bus set-down area this week, building a new routine with our students ready for 2021.

“We look forward to the development of the next stage with a new Stop Drop and Go area at the front of the school.

“A thank you also to our school community which has adapted to these changes while this project is finalised.”

Taranganba is one of several recipients of the funding’s first round: St Pauls Catholic Primary School in Rockhampton received $97,500 to reduce the number of pedestrians in the bus drop-off zone, besides other work.

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga said the investment was to make the roads safer for children.

“This is a project which will provide a long-term safety benefit for students, their families and school staff, which builds on the successful flashing signs program and crossing supervisors scheme,” she said.