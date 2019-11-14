Menu
Tarantino’s jail term for knife crime after murder acquittal

14th Nov 2019 11:01 AM
A MAN acquitted of the 1998 murder of a Sydney schoolgirl has received a jail term for possessing a knife when he walked into a police station three years ago saying he'd killed her.

But Vinzent Tarantino walked free from the NSW Supreme Court on Thursday after his three-month jail term was backdated to when he went into custody in November 2016.

Vinzent Tarantino arrives at the Supreme Court in Sydney, Thursday, November 14, 2019. (AAP Image/Joel Carrett) NO ARCHIVING

The former nightclub bouncer was last week found not guilty of abducting and murdering 12-year-old Quanne Diec in 1998.

The now 52-year-old walked into Surry Hills police station in November 2016 and told police he had abducted and killed the schoolgirl.

Tarantino also admitted he was carrying a 35-centimetre knife which he then produced.

He pleaded guilty on Thursday to possessing a knife in a public place. Tarantino told the jury at his murder trial his confession was made falsely after he had spent almost two decades on the run from bikies. Justice Robert Beech-Jones sentenced him to a fixed three-month jail term for the knife offence running from November 2016 to February 2017.

