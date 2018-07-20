The $49 chair that designers love

The chair sold out when it was first released at Target.

The chair sold out when it was first released at Target.

WHEN Target released their Willa rattan chair, it quickly became an Instagram darling, with bloggers and stylists declaring their love for the signature piece.

The affordable $49 chair can probably owe its popularity to its versatility - the simple design can be easily customised with a cushion or throw so that it suits almost any decor.

The chair quickly became hot property.

So it came as little surprise that due to its popularity on social media, the chair quickly sold out around the country.

The good news for anyone who's been trying to get their hands on one is Target has just reintroduced the chair as part of their new season's collection.

The $49 chair can also work outdoors.

The low-cost retailer gave media a sneak peek at their new homewares range in Sydney this week, and the chair featured prominently.

A beautiful home in leafy Woollahra showcased key pieces from the collection.

The $49 rattan “Willa” chair made an appearance at the launch event.

The head designers say the new homewares collection is inspired by nature, with a metallic bumble bee, floral quilt covers and pressed flower artworks making an appearance.

The stella cotton seersucker quilt cover set ($49) features a unique Australian floral design.

"It's a cosy collection that will have Australians feeling right at home and with on-trend designs and quality pieces for every room, it's now even easier - and more affordable - to create a fabulously fashionable look this season," says Target's Head of Design for Hardgoods, Emma Duxbury-Thompson.

A nest of tables and the pressed flower print from the new range.

There's been a lot of fuss about Target's cushions of late, with people singing their praises on social media.

The new collection has a couple of fabulously tactile additions.

In particular there's a $15 faux leather rectangle cushion that is soft to the touch, as well as some other more textured throw cushions that you can see in the picture below:

The metallic bee and the textured cushions are key pieces in the new collection.

Another piece that the design team are particularly excited about is the metallic bee (also pictured above, on top of the books.) That will set you back $8 and resembles a feature piece on a bookshelf.

The rattan “Willa” chair is complemented by a $29 rattan “Sunflower” mirror.

It's clear that rattan is on-trend at the moment, with the material featuring in a number of new items. Take for example this super versatile bowl, which displays fruit beautifully in the kitchen.

The rattan wicker bowl ($15) looks great filled with fruits in autumnal colours.

Another piece that people seem to be excited about is the $29 velvet ottoman, which has been a popular piece in previous collections. This time it has been done in a soft grey, as shown in this picture:

The new season of homewares from Target.

Target's new homewares collection will be in stores nationally and available online from Sunday, July 22.