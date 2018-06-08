Menu
HAPPY SHOPPER: Lynn Raine spent her afternoon shopping at the Rockhampton Target.
Target Shopper: 'I think we would miss it if it was to shut'

Zhanae Conway-Dodd
8th Jun 2018 6:31 PM
LYNN Raine always looked forward to her weekly trip into Rockhampton so she could pop into Target and check what was on offer.

Hailing from Dululu, the bush resident of 40 years has just moved into town and is enjoying taking advantage of the convenience of being closer to town.

However, her quick trips to the department store may become a thing of the past with one in five stores facing closure throughout Australia.

Having lived in town for 18 months now, Ms Raine is still adjusting to suburban life but says stopping in for a coffee and a shop at Target in the City Centre Plaza has been an enjoyable changes in her lifestyle.

"When I come to the centre I always come into Target because of the cheap buys,” she said.

"My girlfriends often meet up for a coffee and a shop.”

When Ms Raine worked at a nursing home in town, she said she would often meet her friends at the centre for after-work catch-ups.

"If anyone comes to town and they ask me where we should meet and catch-up, I say Target,” she said.

Ms Raine said she would be sad to see the chain store leave town if it closed.

"When you're over this side of town, you come here first,” she said.

"I think we would miss it if it was to shut.”

Ms Raine was among about 25 people shopping at the store yesterday.

Women, children and elderly couples kept the local Target centre busy with the store a hive of activity in all departments at 2pm.

A local business insider said the lack of available parking at the centre might count against Target remaining in Rockhampton.

Wesfarmers has confirmed plans to reduce Target floor space by around 20 per cent as the department store division focuses on improving sales and accommodating shopper behaviours.

Walking into the shop there were no tell-tale signs of an impending closure just yet.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

    Future of Rocky Target uncertain

