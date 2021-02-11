Menu
The development site of 25 Vaglass St, Taroomball.
Property

Taroomball block to be subdivided into residential lots

Vanessa Jarrett
11th Feb 2021 4:00 PM
Plans have been lodged for eight new residential lots at Taroomball.

The application was submitted for 25 Vaglass St, Taroomball, for one lot to be created into nine lots.

The documentation states there is already one house on the 1ha block and there would be eight new lots.

Eight new lots are to be created on the site at 25 Vaglass St, Taroomball.
It would be constructed in two stages, with lots one to four the first stage.

The work is estimated to cost $50,000.

Road work, drainage work, water infrastructure and sewerage infrastructure are required.

Livingstone Shire Council planning officers will now assess the application.

