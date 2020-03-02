Tarratt stands for action

IN THE RUNNING: Scott Tarratt is Livingstone Shire Council’s latest candidate for the March 28 elections

THE CAVES resident Scott Tarratt is fed up with past councils and rather than just gripe, he has decided to be proactive and do something about it leading to his decision to run for the position of Councillor in the upcoming March 28 Local Government elections.

Mr Tarratt said having spoken to many people from the Livingstone area, there is the view that the people are not being heard and seem to have no say.

“Their hard-earned money is being spent on things that don’t bring money back into the area, but instead cost the rate payers more and more each year,” Mr Tarratt said.

“Council is not only indebting us now but our future as well. Livingstone is a very large shire and is not just Yeppoon and the immediate coastline.

“We all pay rates so let’s all benefit, not just a select few.”

Mr Tarratt said he wants to be the voice for all those people who are not being heard and lead Livingstone to a sustainable brighter future.

“I have lived here for over 10 years and I am turning 50 in August and my family and I call Livingstone our home,” he said.

“We have our ups and downs just like everyone else but seeing our home heading unfairly the wrong way with affordability to live here becoming increasingly difficult, I want to do something about it by being in a position to implement change.

“I will bring determination, transparency and dependability to the Livingstone Shire Council table.

“We need transparency and get to the house in order. We need maintenance on all infrastructure including roads especially rural areas where the smoother part is through the bush.

“Recalibrating the council’s road-testing bump metre needs to be done so as it reads bad roads well before your teeth fall out.

“We need better supervision of Livingstone road crews, infrastructure repair and maintenance etc to ensure money is being well spent and work completed in a timely manner.

“We need to find a way to reduce debts without stinging the ratepayer with increased rates, and fees.

“Council is a team put there on your behalf and need to work together and be accountable to you and everyone in the Livingstone Shire.

“I will be your voice, tell me what you want for Livingstone’s future, your future. I will represent you the proud people of Livingstone.

“I also expect the community to get involved with decisions on how you expect your future to turn out.”

Mr Tarratt is currently the director of an excavation company as well as being a support mentor and business developer for an upcoming young lad through the National Disability Insurance Scheme.

He is an active member of Capricorn Shooters Association, Keppel Bay Sailing Club, Capricorn Cruising Yacht Club, Girl Guides Australia and a former member of SES.