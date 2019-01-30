Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Taser, abduction claims detail attack on woman

Ross Irby
by
30th Jan 2019 3:03 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been refused bail after being accused of taking part in a violent incident in which a woman was allegedly tasered.

Police later found a taser in the house the accused shares with his brother.

Daniel Raemond Susec denied any involvement when he appeared in custody before Ipswich Magistrates Court on four charges.

Susec, 33, from West Ipswich, is charged with entering a dwelling with intent at Raceview on November 28; robbery in company/with actual violence; deprivation of liberty; and assault causing bodily harm/in company.

Prosecutor, Sergeant Trent Voigt said police opposed bail as the matter was extremely serious and stemmed from the escalation of a dispute where a woman was allegedly tasered and abducted.

He said Susec had been identified by a witness from a police photo board.

Magistrate Virginia Sturgess said it was alleged Susec's fingerprint was found on a vehicle. Legal Aid lawyer Alexis Oxley said Susec was residing at his brother's rented home.

"He lives underneath and has no access upstairs where his brother is," Ms Oxley said.

Bail was refused with Susec remanded in custody to appear in court on February 20.

abduction ipswich court robbery tasered
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    JM Kelly collapse: Thousands of items to be sold off

    premium_icon JM Kelly collapse: Thousands of items to be sold off

    News WATCH: Iconic Cessna plane among the items up for grabs in the wake of the CQ building firm's financial collapse.

    BABY JOY: See 180 cute CQ babies born in 2018

    premium_icon BABY JOY: See 180 cute CQ babies born in 2018

    Offbeat There's nothing better than the joy of a new baby

    $1 for 28 days: this is our best deal yet

    $1 for 28 days: this is our best deal yet

    News It’s without doubt the best $1 you’ll spend all year.

    Fire crews fighting Mount Archer fire

    premium_icon Fire crews fighting Mount Archer fire

    News A number of crews are on the scene of the fire