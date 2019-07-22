Menu
Crime

Taser, syringe used in alleged torture act

Luke Simmonds
Luke Simmonds
22nd Jul 2019 11:01 AM
DETECTIVES allege a 33-year-old man punched, kicked, tasered and threatened the woman with a fireman at an Old Bay Rd, Burpengary East home between 4.30-7pm on Sunday.

The 24-year-old woman was taken to hospital with non life threatening injuries.

The man is due to front the Redcliffe Magistrates Court this morning faced with 11 charges relating to the incident.

They include four counts of assault occasioning bodily harm, three counts of unlawful possession of weapons and one count each of torture, threatening violence, wilful damage and fail to take reasonable care and precautions with a syringe.

