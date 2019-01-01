Taser used to subdue man in dramatic arrest

A man is in custody after allegedly crashing his car and evading police at Kenilworth early this morning.

A MAN is assisting police with inquiries after a single-vehicle traffic crash ended in a dramatic arrest at Kenilworth early this morning.

Emergency services were called to the corner of Eumundi-Kenilworth Rd and Elizabeth St just after 2.30am after nearby campers reportedly heard the screech of tires.

On arrival, police found a car with no license plates, registration or insurance that had crashed into a tree.

The driver was allegedly seen running from the crash.

Police and paramedics went searching for the driver while firefighters stood by to make sure the scene was safe, a Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said officers went looking for the driver and located a 30-year-old man nearby.

The man was allegedly violent towards officers and a taser was used to subdue him in the altercation. A police officer also suffered a minor injury to his hand.

The QPS spokeswoman said a "crystal substance" and "other drug-related paraphernalia" was found in the vehicle.

The man was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital for a mental health assessment and is assisting police with inquiries.