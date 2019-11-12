Tasered man allegedly smears poo through cop car

Anthony Christopher Wilson will remain in custody until his next court date on December 16.

Anthony Christopher Wilson will remain in custody until his next court date on December 16.

A MORANBAH tradie has allegedly assaulted two cops and smeared his own poo inside a police vehicle during a violent arrest.

This was just six days after the BHP fitter was released on bail from Mackay watch-house.

Police allege they found Anthony Christopher Wilson hiding in a bush about 12.30am on November 4 after they responded to reports of a vehicle break-in in Moranbah.

During a bail application, Mackay Magistrates Court heard police were forced to taser Mr Wilson after he allegedly charged at the officers.

Acting Magistrate John Aberdeen said it was further alleged Mr Wilson repeatedly kicked the two officers as they tried to detain him.

The 35 year old then allegedly defecated in the police vehicle and smeared his faeces over the back door during the drive to Moranbah Police Station.

While inspecting the back of the police car officers spotted a white substance on the floor, which they believed to the methylamphetamine.

It is alleged Mr Wilson had been removing the substance from his underwear and pushing it into the crack between the door and floor.

But duty lawyer Cassandra Adorni-Braccesi said her client argued the white substance was magnesium.

Police have not yet tested it.

“(Mr Wilson’s) strong position is that any testing would show that it is not a dangerous drug,” she said.

The arrest came after an alleged four-day offending spree. Mr Wilson is charged with 16 offences, only three of which were not linked to the alleged spree.

Police allege CCTV cameras captured Mr Wilson stealing money, jewellery, computer equipment and drones worth thousands from a Moranbah home on November 3.

The court heard officers later found some of the stolen items with Mr Wilson’s bank card at another address where he had been seen.

But Ms Adorni-Braccesi said her client denied committing the offence and disputed the CCTV footage with him in it existed.

Prosecutor Robert Beamish argued Mr Wilson was an unacceptable risk for reoffending.

“The reality is, within 48 hours of being released from custody on serious indictable offences, he’s been involved in a range of offences over numerous days where the evidence is quite strong,” he said.

Mr Aberdeen denied bail after considering Mr Wilson’s long criminal history of like offending and the fact he was on bail during the alleged offending spree.

The case was adjourned to December 16.