Man baffles Macca’s staff with weird order

Tassie man actually ordered the ‘McPickle’, which went viral after Macca’s announced it was a new menu item. But it was just an April fool’s joke.

Remember when McDonald's pranked all of Australia with its "McPickle" burger?

The April fool's joke backfired massively after people actually wanted it to be true.

But on behalf of the Australian pickle-loving community, Tasmanian man Matt Little took one for the team.

Mr Little was so disappointed after finding out the burger was bogus he went to his local Macca's restaurant in Kingsmeadow that night to order one - and they made it.

"I went up to the counter trying to explain to the poor girl what I wanted, and she looked at me horrified," Mr Little said.

The 34-year-old's wife didn't even allow him to put the order through on the same transaction as she was legitimately embarrassed.

"She thought it was a silly idea, so I had to put it on a separate order," Mr Little said.

The employee had seen the McDonald's post earlier that day, so she knew what was involved - part of the reason why she was in shock at Mr Little's request.

"It's pretty much just a Big Mac without the meat, so two layers of pickles with tomato sauce," he told news.com.au

The customised burger set him back $4.05.

The ‘west tasting’ burger left staff and his family speechless.

"When she brought it over after we sat down, she looked at me and said, 'That's too many pickles'," Mr Little said.

But that was the whole point for Mr Little who claims to be the guy at family functions

who people throw their leftover pickles at (because no one wants them).

The Launceston man, who manages a local comedy room, then proceeded to slowly manhandle his new burger.

"My wife and my six-year-old daughter were just staring at me, confused. They didn't say anything," he said.

Matt, 34, has no regrets. But he won’t be ordering it again anytime soon.

"It was probably the wettest burger I'd ever eaten in my life because of all the pickle juice.

"I did finish it even, but the next morning I still had the tang of pickles."

Mr Little said he got through the burger reasonably quickly, but for a few days after, his body knew it had consumed too many of the cured cucumbers.

"I won't be rushing out to get another one. Maybe I'll just save it for an April fool's anniversary burger," he said.

Good idea Matt - but thanks for taking one for the team.