Tasting the new flavours of life after 50 years of smoking

"MY TASTE buds are on fire.”

After 50 years of being a smoker, 65 year-old retired Biloela coal miner Graeme Martin is enjoying the new flavours of a smoke-free lifestyle.

"I actually enjoy my bacon and eggs and coffee in the morning,” he said.

"I've started to enjoy all different types of food.”

Not expecting this to be what he experienced through quitting, Graeme said he doesn't miss lighting up a cigarette at all.

"It was just time to give it up,” he said.

"I didn't want to continue putting my money in the pockets of the tobacco companies.”

Trying to quit once before, 25 years ago, Graeme said you have to approach quitting with a plan and a good mind frame.

"It's just a mindset to stop smoking,” he said.

"But if it wasn't for Quitline, I wouldn't have attempted to do it.

"The price of the patches, chewing gum and the lozenges is not cheap.

"Quitline have provided the patches, chewing gum and the lozenges.

"But they only provide those things for three months, so I am a bit worried about after I've finished, that I might relent.

"Different people have different requirements, and three months might just not be long enough for some people.”

To anyone thinking of quitting, Graeme had two words, "do it.”

"You've got to be resolute,” he said.

"You've got to want to give up.”

Now "loving life”and enjoying his retirement, Graeme is 6 weeks smoke-free and not looking back.