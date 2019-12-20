Tasty crab numbers rise in time for Christmas

RISING tides, mean crabs.

This week crab numbers have risen and there have been a few quality mud crabs taken in most of our local systems from The Fitzroy, Pumpkin Creek, Coorooman Creek, Kinka Creek, The Causeway Lake, Ross Creek and Corio/Waterpark Creek.

These tasty buggers have arrived just in time for Christmas and I know they will be most welcome. The downside is that there have been a few pots raided in the river and Corio. Some of these pots were slashed and others had the doors left open with bait bags taken.

Watch out for the share farmers and let us know. Estuary species worth chasing over Christmas are grunter, bream, fingermark, mangrove jack, blue salmon, king salmon and queenfish.

Whiting and dart should also be a show up the beach. Beachworms have been plentiful lately, but the tight packed sand can make them very hard to get.

The weather this week isn’t conducive to making wide runs until Christmas where the prediction shows there might be an opportunity for the better offshore rigs to make a run.

Trent hall caught this great baby black marlin near the islands

Check the forecasts and the current condition reports before making any serious plans.

The deeper waters out past the main islands have been turning on more consistently as we move through December.

Sweetlip, nannies, emperor, coral trout, cod, hussar and parrot all in attendance particularly as the tides slow. Spanish mackerel are about at the moment. Before the blow started one or two of the schools of larger cobia have been doing the rounds. When they are on, they can hit just about every pinnacle type structure in the vicinity of Yeppoon. Places like Farnborough Reef, Findlay’s and Liza Jane shoals are a special.

The Pinnacles, Outer Rock, Man & Wife, Barren Island and even some the closer spots such as Rita Mada, Ironpot and Forty Acre Paddock could have cobia.

This week I had more messages about guys targeting barra out of season. The rules are plain and simple “do not target barramundi out of season”, it isn’t that hard to do the right thing. Some of those mentioned were actually chasing salmon, but it was clear that others only had eyes for barramundi. Don’t use big live baits or lures or fish into structure, pretty simple really.

Last week I mentioned the use of glitter in berley to improve catches. I forgot to say that I use biodegradable berley and natural glitter such as herring or pilly scales. I was asked by the Jolly Roger Fishing Club (their moto is “bring back more than you take”) to clarify my comments.

Bluefin Sports, Causeway Kiosk, Barra Bait and Tackle, Rosslyn Bay Kiosk, Seabreeze Service Station, Kalka Bait and Tackle, The Secret Spot and Stanage Marine have all the advice for anyone fishing in their neck of the woods.

While you are there drop in any photos or get your photo taken with your catch. Contact me by email ifishcq2@bigpond.com with news, photos, stories, ideas and any problems in the fishing arena.

Have a very Merry Christmas everyone.