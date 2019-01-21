Menu
Maggie Cooper shares her delicious recipe for chicken wings.
Easy Eating

Tasty offering in the wings

by MAGGIE COOPER, WEEKEND COOK
21st Jan 2019 1:00 PM
Who doesn't love a plate of sticky, flavoursome chicken wings fresh from the barbecue? The only problem is stopping when you've had enough; they are irresistible.

I have quite a list of recipes for my favourite poultry cut; they range from the relatively healthy (roasted with a sprinkle of lemon pepper just before they are done), to the full bypass-inducing - but oh so tasty - catastrophe (buffalo-style with blue cheese dipping sauce).

Wings are not the healthiest option, but if you limit the added fat and salt and don't eat them too often you'll be rewarded with a lot of bang for your buck; they are usually fairly cheap.

TASTY CHICKEN WINGS

Serves 4

Ingredients

1 cup cider vinegar

2 tbsp olive oil

2 tbsp Worcestershire sauce

2 tsp brown sugar

1 clove garlic, peeled and crushed

1 tsp chilli flakes

Salt and black pepper, to taste

1 tsp Tabasco or other hot sauce (optional)

2 kg chicken wings, tips removed

Method

Combine vinegar, oil, Worcestershire sauce, sugar, garlic, chilli flakes, salt and pepper and Tabasco, if using, in a glass or ceramic bowl. Add wings and toss; cover and refrigerate for at last an hour.

GAS BARBECUE: Preheat to medium heat; lightly oil grill. Place wings away from the flame and cook for about 30 minutes, turning occasionally and brushing liberally with more marinade until wings are cooked through.

CHARCOAL BEADS BARBECUE: Heat beads and prepare for indirect cooking (keeping meat away from the hottest part of the barbecue). Cook, covered, for 30-35 minutes, turning occasionally and brushing liberally with marinade until wings are cooked through.

Serve immediately.

maggies.column@bigpond.com

barbecue chicken wings maggie cooper weekend cook
The Sunshine Coast Daily

