Tattoos undo wanted crim on return to prison warrant

TATTOOS gave away a wanted man off-duty police saw in a Rockhampton shopping centre on the weekend.

William Joseph Mitchell was spotted by one off-duty officer at Allenstown Plaza on Saturday and while on-duty officers walked through the plaza looking for him, another off-duty officer watched as Mitchell ran into the Allenstown Hotel.

Mitchell had an outstanding return to prison warrant.

Mitchell, 40, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Wednesday to one count of obstruct police, one possession of methamphetamines and one possession of drug utensils.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Ellysha Geddes said Mitchell was spotted by the first off-duty officer at 10am who called the sighting in and while on-duty officers walked through the plaza, they received information a second off-duty officer saw Mitchell run into the hotel.

She said Mitchell, who was identified by his tattoos, was located in the toilet area of the pokies inside the hotel.

Sen Constable Geddes said the officer told Mitchell he was under arrest and the defendant attempted to resist.

She said the officer managed to wrap his arms around Mitchell and drag him from the hotel to the carpark as Mitchell continued to resist and an off-duty officer assisted.

Sen Constable Geddes said Mitchell was placed on the ground where he tucked his hands underneath his body as he continued to resist.

She said Mitchell spent the night in Rockhampton Hospital after confessing to swallowing 1.75g of meth on top of the less than one gram police found in a black case in his pocket.

The drug utensils were in a bag Mitchell dropped during his apprehension.

Mitchell had a nine-page criminal record with many drug-related offences.

Defence lawyer Samantha Legrady said Mitchell had been released from prison in January and had put his name down for drug rehabilitation in Nambour.

She said he had not been taking his prescription medication for eight months.

Mitchell was sentenced to three months prison with immediate parole eligibility.

He waved to two women and two children as he was escorted out of the courtroom to the watch house.