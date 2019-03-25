Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Jason Taumalolo. North Queensland Cowboys return from Brisbane after their loss to the Broncos. Picture: Alix Sweeney
Jason Taumalolo. North Queensland Cowboys return from Brisbane after their loss to the Broncos. Picture: Alix Sweeney
Rugby League

Taumalolo facing lengthy 10-week recovery

by MICHAEL THOMPSON
25th Mar 2019 11:13 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

COWBOYS wrecking ball Jason Taumalolo faces up to 10 weeks on the sidelines.

The Cowboys confirmed Monday morning that Taumalolo had sustained a grade three medial ligament injury, forcing him out of action for six to 10 weeks.

The best case scenario is that Taumalolo returns for their away game against South Sydney in Round 9, but he may be sidelined up to Round 13 when the Cowboys host the Sea Eagles at 1300SMILES Stadium.

Taumalolo suffered the injury while falling awkwardly from a tackle by Broncos forward Tevita Pangai Junior during last week's Queensland Derby which North Queensland lost 29-10.

Taumalolo's injury is a major blow for the Cowboys, who ran rampant against the Dragons in Round 1 thanks to Taumalolo's record 301 metres.

"It'd be a huge loss," Cowboys assistant coach Josh Hannay said yesterday.

"He's an important part of our team, we all know that."

More to come

More Stories

Show More
jason taumalolo north queensland cowboys nrl rugby league
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Residents may cop 3-5% rate rise over army road maintenance

    premium_icon Residents may cop 3-5% rate rise over army road maintenance

    Politics Shoalwater Bay roads not fit for driving, according to Mayor Bill Ludwig who is fuming over lack of funding from the army

    Capras coach not impressed after heavy loss in local derby

    premium_icon Capras coach not impressed after heavy loss in local derby

    Rugby League Riley Reid's debut performance one of few highlights

    Six-year-old still critical after yesterday's fatal crash

    premium_icon Six-year-old still critical after yesterday's fatal crash

    News Condition update from Queensland Children's Hospital

    Fisherman loses finger out at sea off Central Qld coast

    premium_icon Fisherman loses finger out at sea off Central Qld coast

    Fishing Coast guard and QAS respond to calls for help