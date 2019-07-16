Taunted over affair before East St 'Lappy night' punch

TAUNTING by the woman who had an affair with the defendant's defacto partner while she was away organising her father's funeral led to the defendant punching the woman during "Lappy Night”.

Brianna Fay Williams, 23, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday to one count of common assault.

Police prosecutor Clancy Fox said the victim was standing in East St opposite the court house on January 10 at 9.20pm when Williams walked across the road to her and told her she'd known about the affair for over a year.

He said the defendant mentioned how she and the woman had been friends before the affair and then punched the woman.

Defence lawyer Stephanie Nicholas said the victim had an affair with Williams' defacto and father of her two year old child while Williams was away organising her father's funeral.

"She has been taunted by the victim and her family,” she said.

Ms Nicholas said the taunting was mostly over the phone and social media, along with contacting her de facto to taunt, but there was also taunting on the night of the assault.

The court heard the victim had no injuries from the assault.

Magistrate Jeff Clarke said the facts "outline some childish dramatic behaviour”.

Williams was fined $400 and no conviction was recorded.