In all the time I have lived in Queensland I had never seen a Tawny Frogmouth,that is until Dec,when I had three of them come to roost in my Crepe Myrtle tree.

As it got closer to Christmas only two came to roost in the tree.

They come for a couple of days, disappear, and come back a few days later. I am always happy to see them in their tree, as I know they are safe there.