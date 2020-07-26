Menu
Police are on scene.
Taxi driver attacked by passenger in North Rocky

Melanie Plane
26th Jul 2020 12:15 PM
UPDATE 12.50PM: POLICE have reportedly located the offenders involved in the alleged assault of a taxi driver. 

The alleged offenders have been located by police on Rockonia Road. 

BREAKING 12.15PM: POLICE and ambulance crews are responding to a Koongal address where a taxi driver has been assaulted.

Initial reports suggest the driver was attacked by a male passenger, who has fled the scene without paying his fare.

The incident occurred in Horton Street.

The taxi driver's injuries are at this stage unknown.

