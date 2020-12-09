Taxi driver busted on way to bottleshop

A TAXI driver supporting his parents in another country chose to drink-drive 600 metres to avoid racist remarks hurled at him by neighbourhood teens.

Divyanshu Choubey, 31, pleaded guilty on December 3 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of drink-driving.

Police prosecutor Clancy Fox said police were at an RBT site on Dean St when Choubey was detected with a blood-alcohol content of .084 on November 7 about 8pm.

Mr Fox said Choubey told police he had consumed four XXXX Dry beers before driving.

Defence lawyer Cailtin Dee said Choubey, who financially supported his parents in India, had been celebrating a Hindu festival and watching the cricket that day.

She said the Kalka bottleshop was 600m from his house, but due to neighbourhood teens insulting him and calling him racist names, Choubey made the poor decision to drive instead.

Ms Dee said Choubey, who worked as a taxi driver and support worker, was so well-liked by his employer that the employer would hold his job for the disqualification period.

Choubey, who has a permanent work visa and has been driving on Queensland roads since 2014, was not eligible for a restricted licence which would have enabled him to continue driving for work purposes only.

Ms Dee said Choubey had savings he could live off during the disqualification period.

Choubey was disqualified from driving for one month and fined $500.

A traffic conviction was recorded.