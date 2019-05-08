Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Just after midnight the taxi driver accepted a job at Larapinta to pick-up two men and a woman.
Just after midnight the taxi driver accepted a job at Larapinta to pick-up two men and a woman.
Crime

Taxi driver flees in fear after argument

by Judith Aisthorpe
8th May 2019 8:14 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TAXI driver fled from his car, fearing for his safety after an argument broke out when he went to pick up a group of people in Alice Springs on Monday morning.

Just after midnight the taxi driver accepted a job at Larapinta to pick-up two men and a woman.

Duty Superintendent Richard Bryson told the ABC the groups started to argue - at which point the driver decided to leave the car.

"The taxi driver got out of the taxi, fearing for his safety, but one of the males followed him and proceeded to assault him and then proceeded to actually steal the taxi and drive from the scene," he said.

It's understood the driver was shaken from the incident but suffered no major injuries.

More Stories

Show More
assault crime transport

Top Stories

    Giddy Goat fights for survival in court battle

    premium_icon Giddy Goat fights for survival in court battle

    Business Owner pleads for public support and says it is 'business as usual' despite legal action

    Skydive adventure ends in proposal as family watches on

    premium_icon Skydive adventure ends in proposal as family watches on

    Dating The jump was first postponed and then she almost didn't jump

    CQ grazier hails LNP's matching pledge to fix Stanage Bay Rd

    premium_icon CQ grazier hails LNP's matching pledge to fix Stanage Bay Rd

    Politics Landry rewards Mayor Ludwig's lobbying with $21.6m commitment.

    CQ mayors divided by deferral of northern boundary decision

    premium_icon CQ mayors divided by deferral of northern boundary decision

    Council News Outer suburbs set to stay in Livingstone for at least four years