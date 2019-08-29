Menu
NEAR MISS: A taxi driver was fined after failing to give way to a police car on a Yeppoon roundabout.
Taxi driver was on 'lookout for drunks' before cop car miss

Darryn Nufer
by
29th Aug 2019 4:03 PM
A TAXI driver who failed to give way at a Yeppoon roundabout and almost crashed into a police car attributed her mistake to being on the lookout for drunks in the early hours.

Monica Lynn Blasch, 42, of Yeppoon, yesterday pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court to the traffic offence which occurred on Farnborough Road about 2am on January 28.

The prosecution said police had been conducting a patrol in the area and when they entered the roundabout that intersects Normanby Street, they saw a taxi approaching from the left without slowing down.

The drivers of both vehicles applied their brakes heavily and a collision was avoided.

When questioned at the scene, Blasch recognised her obligation to give way and said she had been looking out for drunk pedestrians which that area was known for at that hour.

The court heard that Blasch had no history of traffic offences and she did not contest the evidence submitted.

Blasch said she was a full-time taxi driver supporting five children and had just got married a week ago.

The prosecution did not ask for penalty on top of the infringement notice amount and Blasch was convicted and fined $391 accordingly.

