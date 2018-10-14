Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
the taxi was on Richardson Rd when Carlos started arguing with the driver about Indian migrants taking Australian jobs.
the taxi was on Richardson Rd when Carlos started arguing with the driver about Indian migrants taking Australian jobs.
Crime

Taxi driver's racist rant at co-worker

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
14th Oct 2018 11:45 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TAXI driver went on a racist rant at a colleague driving him home which cost him $900.

Mark Anthony Carlos, 48, pleaded guilty on October 9 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of public nuisance.

Police prosecutor Shayne Studdert said Carlos was in a taxi driven by one colleague and a second colleague was along for the ride when the racist rant began.

He said the taxi was on Richardson Rd when Carlos started arguing with the driver about Indian migrants taking Australian jobs.

"During the argument, the defendant was waving a beer bottle around, refusing to exit the taxi after the witness requested him to exit,” Mr Studdert said.

He said the driver activated the taxi's duress alarm due to the defendant's behaviour.

Mr Studdert said Carlos exited the taxi and continued yelling at the witness, threatened to hit them with the bottle and calling them names.

When police arrived, they found Carlos walking down the road with the beer bottle in his hand and still going on about Indians taking Australian jobs.

Lawyer Wynnita Ludwick said Carlos, a self-employed taxi driver for 25 years, had been dealing with workplace bullying and was intoxicated at the time. Carlos was fined $900 and a conviction was recorded.

racial abuse rockhampton magistrates court taxi tmbcourt workplace bullying
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    WATCH: Students show off culture in passionate music video

    premium_icon WATCH: Students show off culture in passionate music video

    Community THEME of the music video resonated with the students' connection to country, culture and community.

    • 14th Oct 2018 11:05 AM
    Leading CQ tourism operator dies suddenly on family holiday

    Leading CQ tourism operator dies suddenly on family holiday

    Breaking Highly respected industry leader 'left her mark on many people'

    More rain on the way for Central Queensland

    More rain on the way for Central Queensland

    News UPDATE 11.40AM: MORE rain is on the way after yesterday's storms.

    'That is ridiculously high level of alcohol in your system'

    premium_icon 'That is ridiculously high level of alcohol in your system'

    Crime Mum's seventh drink driving offence

    • 14th Oct 2018 11:13 AM

    Local Partners