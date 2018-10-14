Taxi driver's racist rant at co-worker

the taxi was on Richardson Rd when Carlos started arguing with the driver about Indian migrants taking Australian jobs.

A TAXI driver went on a racist rant at a colleague driving him home which cost him $900.

Mark Anthony Carlos, 48, pleaded guilty on October 9 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of public nuisance.

Police prosecutor Shayne Studdert said Carlos was in a taxi driven by one colleague and a second colleague was along for the ride when the racist rant began.

He said the taxi was on Richardson Rd when Carlos started arguing with the driver about Indian migrants taking Australian jobs.

"During the argument, the defendant was waving a beer bottle around, refusing to exit the taxi after the witness requested him to exit,” Mr Studdert said.

He said the driver activated the taxi's duress alarm due to the defendant's behaviour.

Mr Studdert said Carlos exited the taxi and continued yelling at the witness, threatened to hit them with the bottle and calling them names.

When police arrived, they found Carlos walking down the road with the beer bottle in his hand and still going on about Indians taking Australian jobs.

Lawyer Wynnita Ludwick said Carlos, a self-employed taxi driver for 25 years, had been dealing with workplace bullying and was intoxicated at the time. Carlos was fined $900 and a conviction was recorded.