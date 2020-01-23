Taxi groper’s assault on sleeping woman's breast

Geoffrey Malcolm Mylne has pleaded guilty in court to sexual assault after groping a sleeping stranger’s breast in the back of a taxi.

A GOLD Coast grandfather took advantage of a young woman as she was passed out in the front seat of a taxi in a vile sexual assault.

First Geoffrey Malcolm Mylne, 51, groped the stranger on the breast for about 30 seconds when they shared a taxi after a night out in August last year.

He then tried to take her from the vehicle when it reached its destination in Palm Beach.

The shocking conduct led to the loss of his long term job, fiancé and home.

The Southport Magistrates Court heard the taxi's driver stopped Mylne from taking the woman after it became apparent they were not known to each other.

Crown prosecutor Amalia Baker-Smith said Mylne became aggressive and pulled the sliding door of the taxi off its hinges, causing thousands of dollars worth of damage.

The driver contacted police and Mylne later told officers he had no recollection of touching the woman as he was extremely intoxicated and had taken MDMA.

"He is a mature man, he should have known better," Ms Baker-Smith said.

"The complainant was vulnerable. It's concerning that the defendant attempted to take the complainant from the taxi once it stopped and became aggressive when prevented."

Geoffrey Malcolm Mylne attempts to hide his face as he leaves court in Southport. Picture: Jacob Miley.

Ms Baker-Smith said women were entitled to feel safe without fear of being assaulted on their journey home.

The Bulletin reported at the time of the incident that the woman only found out she had been sexually assaulted when police told her.

Mylne, who self-represented, said he was extremely sorry and ashamed of the incident.

He said he lost his fiancé, house and job of six years and was currently living in a caravan park because of the ordeal.

Geoffrey Malcolm Mylne wore a wig and concealed his face with an umbrella as he lefty court. Picture: Jacob Miley.

Mylne said he was paying for the damage to the vehicle and that he had written a letter to the victim.

The court heard he had been out with friends at a birthday party and had taken the drug.

Magistrate Mark Howden said: "This incident has not only impacted no doubt the complaints life … it has significantly impacted on your life."

Mylne pleaded guilty to sexual assault and wilful damage. Picture: Jacob Miley.

Mylne pleaded guilty to sexual assault and wilful damage. He was sentenced to a period of 18 months probation and convictions were recorded.

Outside of court, Mylne attempted to hide from waiting media by donning a wig, hat and sunglasses while holding an umbrella to shield his face.

He left without commenting to waiting reporters.

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.



