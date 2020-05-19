Menu
Taxi driver Malcolm Lamb.
Taxis deliver shopping to your front door

vanessa jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@capnews.com.au
19th May 2020 12:00 AM
IF IT fits in the taxi and it’s legal, you can have any “thing” of your choice delivered to your door.

13Cabs have launched a 13 Things program with the Rockhampton branch picking up the campaign.

13 Cabs Queensland general manager Matt McLachlan said the company had seen a large reduction in the volume of work due to coronavirus so they were looking for others to keep their staff employed.

Rather than moving people to things, they are moving things to people.

Anyone can order whatever they like and in 95 per cent of the time, have the parcel picked up in 10 minutes. It’s also available 24/7.

Taxi driver Malcolm Lamb.
“It’s a service that a taxi can provide that no one else can, pick up within under 10 minutes and point to point delivery and people can access their things straight away,” Matt said.

There are many limitations, just as long as it fits in the car and it is prohibited.

13 Cabs is in talks with Woolworths, IGA and retailers like Repco about working together.

In Rockhampton, deliveries with restaurants and independent supermarkets are potentially in the works.

There is fixed pricing so the business owners know the cost of delivery.

Matt took the time to remind customers that taxis have a very strict sanitisation regimen and parcels within taxis are safer and cleaner than normal.

