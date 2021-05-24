Tanks a million: $6 million defence waste exposed

The Australian Defence Department is spending $6 million every year sending dozens of tanks up and down the Bruce Highway for training in central Queensland several times a year, because staging grounds in Brisbane are too small.

It is prompting calls to stop the "insane" practice and relocate the Enoggera-based armoured cavalry units up to Rockhampton near the Shoalwater Bay Defence facilities where the training takes place.

The Courier-Mail can confirm it costs more than $5.9 million each year on average to transport the 50 to 60 armoured vehicles, including Australian light armoured vehicles, three to four times a year.

An Australian light armoured vehicle training at the Shoalwater Bay Training Area. Picture: Timothy Cox

Shoalwater Bay has been used for training since the 1960s, while the armoured cavalry have been based at Enoggera since the 1980s.

A Defence Department spokesman confirmed that closer training areas, such as at Greenbank or Wide Bay, were not big enough for "military vehicles to manoeuvre as large formations".

LNP senator Matt Canavan said the repeated cost was insane and it was common sense to relocate the vehicles to where they were training.

"I'm pretty sure I could find someone in Rocky to build a shed for these tanks for less than $6 million," he said.

"We could save $6 million a year and spend it on better things in defence than racking up the BP Servo card.

"I'm not surprised large, government bureaucracies can accumulate inefficiencies, but now that this has been exposed let's fix it."

Rockhampton lacks any permanently based Defence officials, but is the location of strategically important exercises like the Talisman Sabre war games with United States.

LNP senator Matt Canavan is calling for the armoured cavalry regiment to be relocated from Brisbane to Rockhampton. Picture: Matt Taylor

Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry said relocating the armoured cavalry would not only save money, but create jobs in Rockhampton.

"Now we know it's costing $6 million a year it seems to be wasted money, you could put that into a permanent facility in central Queensland," she said.

"We would welcome that with open arms."

A defence spokesman said it constantly looked for ways to "drive down the cost of ownership and get more return on its investment through the efficient use of its resources".

"Army is considering the posture of its vehicle fleet locations and training area options, and as such this matter is still under consideration," he said.

Defence Minister Peter Dutton's office did not respond to a request for comment.

Originally published as Taxpayers shell out $6m as tanks hit the road