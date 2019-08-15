Taxpayers slugged as private prison transfer dates confirmed

HARD TIME: Taxpayers will be slugged with the cost of transferring Southern Queensland Correctional Facility to state operations in 2021.

Geoff Egan

TAXPAYERS will be slugged with cost of transferring two private prisons back into the hands of the state.

Queensland Correctional Services confirmed the cost of transferring the Southern Queensland Correctional Centre, near Gatton, and Arthur Gorrie Correctional Centre, at Wacol, back to state operations.

"The Government is providing additional funding of $111 million over five years and $29 million ongoing to transition the operations of Arthur Gorrie Correctional Centre and Southern Queensland Correctional Centre into public operation," a spokesperson said.

The transfer was announced by Minister for Police and Corrective Services Mark Ryan in March to boost staff safety.

QCS confirmed the Southern Queensland Correctional Centre would transfer from Serco management to the state on July 1, 2021.

Arthur Gorrie Correctional Centre will transition on July 1 next year.

The spokesperson said the department would undertake wherever possible to employ staff, subject to integrity checking.

"QCS has committed to offering employment, subject to the usual vetting processes (criminal history and integrity checks), to non-managerial and enterprise agreement covered employees engaged at AGCC and SQCC," they said.

The state government has committed that no employee's pay or conditions will be reduced as a result of this transition and that service will be recognised.

"Those are matters that QCS needs to work through with relevant unions as part of a total transition plan," the spokesperson said.

"That work with unions is now a priority matter for QCS over the coming months and further information will be provided at an appropriate later time."