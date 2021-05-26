Taxpayers to cover Reynolds’s legal fees

Liberal senator Linda Reynolds has provided a statement to police about the alleged rape of Brittany Higgins. Picture: APH via NCA NewsWire

Senator Linda Reynolds will be able to bill taxpayers for legal representation received during the police investigation of the alleged rape of Brittany Higgins.

The federal government’s finance department approved assistance for the Liberal senator as the Australian Federal Police’s investigation into the matter nears completion.

Minister for Finance Simon Bermingham approved “assistance for senator, the Hon Linda Reynolds, in relation to an Australian Federal Police investigation”, it was revealed in Senate estimates by the Attorney-General’s Department on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, AFP Commissioner Reece Kershaw said the brief of evidence into the assault that allegedly occurred in Senator Reynolds’s office by another Liberal staffer will be sent to the prosecutor in the “coming weeks”.

The request for financial assistance was approved on April 30 before Senator Reynolds – Ms Higgins’s former boss – revealed she had finalised her statement to police and told Nine that she was “absolutely” prepared to be interviewed by investigators.

“I’m doing everything I can to assist the AFP inquiry into the matter,” she said earlier in the month.

“I’m very limited now in what I can say because I am assisting the AFP with their investigation.”



Senator Reynolds was the only minister or senator to apply for legal assistance in relation to the alleged rape, although no invoices have yet been submitted, the senate estimates committee was told.

The approval of assistance did not necessarily mean the senator would follow through with demanding financial support, according to Attorney-General’s Department acting secretary Iain Anderson, who insisted the request was not unusual.

“Unfortunately, it’s a corollary to being a minister that often people will either threaten you with legal proceedings or commence legal proceedings against you,” he told the hearing.

“That doesn’t mean that there is a valid claim against you.”

Senator Reynolds earlier this year settled a defamation legal case with Ms Higgins and publicly apologised after calling her a “lying cow”.

She insisted later that she was not referring to the rape allegation but the account of how much support Ms Higgins was offered after the event.

Senator Reynolds has faced intense criticism over her handling of Ms Higgins’s alleged rape in Parliament House.

The former defence minister went on medical leave in February on the morning of a planned address to the National Press Club after being admitted to hospital to receive treatment for a pre-existing heart condition.

It came a day after she was made to correct the record over incorrect claims she made to the Senate over the allegations, including that she had attended a meeting with police with Ms Higgins.

