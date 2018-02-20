Taxpayers to foot $25k towards Petros' legal bill

Petros Khalesirad outside the Rockhampton Magistrates Court after his stalking charge in relation to Keppel MP Brittany Lauga was thrown out on December 15.

Kerri-Anne Mesner

TAXPAYERS will foot the $25,000 bill to pay Petros Khalesirad part of his legal costs incurred fighting stalking allegations made by Keppel MP Brittany Lauga.

Magistrate Cameron Press presided over the three day hearing last year. On December 15 he found the police had not provided sufficient evidence and dismissed the charge.

Today, he ordered prosecution - funded by taxpayers' money - to pay $24,500 of $63,760 incurred by Mr Khalesirad's legal defence that was able to be claimed.

Mr Khalesirad says he believes the total cost to fight the charge was in excess of $100,000.

More to come.