Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Petros Khalesirad outside the Rockhampton Magistrates Court after his stalking charge in relation to Keppel MP Brittany Lauga was thrown out on December 15.
Petros Khalesirad outside the Rockhampton Magistrates Court after his stalking charge in relation to Keppel MP Brittany Lauga was thrown out on December 15. Kerri-Anne Mesner
News

Taxpayers to foot $25k towards Petros' legal bill

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
20th Feb 2018 4:32 PM

TAXPAYERS will foot the $25,000 bill to pay Petros Khalesirad part of his legal costs incurred fighting stalking allegations made by Keppel MP Brittany Lauga.

Magistrate Cameron Press presided over the three day hearing last year. On December 15 he found the police had not provided sufficient evidence and dismissed the charge.

Today, he ordered prosecution - funded by taxpayers' money - to pay $24,500 of $63,760 incurred by Mr Khalesirad's legal defence that was able to be claimed.

Mr Khalesirad says he believes the total cost to fight the charge was in excess of $100,000.

More to come.

brittany lauga mp magistrate cameron press petros khalesirad rockhampton magistrates court stalking
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
DIANNE RECOVERED: Bodies may be inside ill-fated trawler

DIANNE RECOVERED: Bodies may be inside ill-fated trawler

News Police say the bodies of the missing men from sunken fishing trawler MV Dianne could possibly still be on board.

Rocky woman's $10K award for dream job

Rocky woman's $10K award for dream job

News She's part of a team that makes everyone's life better

Rocky council needs extra $20M for art gallery vision

Rocky council needs extra $20M for art gallery vision

News Exiting new footage brings cultural precinct plans to life

MISSING: Police concerned for teen last seen in Rocky

MISSING: Police concerned for teen last seen in Rocky

News Authorities appeal for information to find missing youngster

Local Partners