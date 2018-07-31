Ipswich council has a win in sacking saga

TAXPAYERS will foot the majority of the bill for an aborted legal case sparked by the Queensland government's bid to sack the Ipswich City Council.

The embattled council, which is under a corruption cloud, had challenged the government's show-cause notice but the case became a legal stoush over costs after Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe changed tack and opted for a special law to sack councillors.

Outside the Queensland Supreme Court today, veteran councillor Paul Tully said it was a tremendous win for the council and the government would have to pay the council's $100,000 legal bill, plus their own.