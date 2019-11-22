AFLW star Tayla Harris’s world title ambitions taking shape

FIRST AFL Women's, then the ring.

Now Tayla Harris wants to take on the world, declaring a world boxing title is her next goal with the gloves.

Almost 12 months on from her victory over Kiwi-born combat star Janay Harding, Harris will face off with the 25-year-old again on Friday night for the Australian super welterweight title.

The bout marks a very different story for Harris, who admits she had a last-minute battle with her fighting weight this time last year.

"My professionalism has come a long way," she said.

Tayla Harris prepares for her fight against Janay Harding. Picture: David Caird

"This fight last year was on November 17 … I had planned to go to Bali the week after as a bit of a celebration and rest, but then the fight got postponed by two weeks, so obviously it fell a week before.

"In Bali, I trained and did everything I was supposed to do training-wise, but I didn't consider that food was such a major factor in this.

"I had to cut weight and be 72.5kg for that fight. I went to Bali at about 75kg.

"I was like, 'I'll be right'. And I wasn't.

"I ate all the wrong things, including all the dumplings, ice cream, waffles. But I'm pretty sure I came back at 77.

"The week of that fight, before I had any nutrition person give me guidance - or before I was willing to let someone give me guidance is the better way … with training, boxing and footy, I lend myself to the coach to tell me exactly what to do.

"But with nutrition, I didn't consider it as important as anything else for some reason."

Harris - who gave "the kick" to sexist trolls in March - admitted she "almost passed out on the way to the weigh-in".

Then despite feeling "so weak" during the fight, having not eaten and spent the lead-up sweating in the sauna, she still managed to win the bout.

Harris said Friday night's clash, a fight for her second national title, is her "turning point".

She said was "vital for me to make a statement".

Harris defeated Renee Gartner in Sydney in August. Picture: Getty Images

Harris engaged strength and conditioning coach Holly Sinclair after her last meeting with Harding. The pair united after an Instagram call-out from Harris was answered by "a boy who lived up the road" who recommended the nutrition specialist.

Coach Faris Chevalier jetted in to Melbourne on Wednesday after Harris's grueling training program in the US and at Team Ellis gym in Keilor East.

Trainer Nigel Snart, who joined Harris in the ring this week, has "been in the game for a long time".

"But she is the only fighter I've ever seen who will deliver one of the biggest rights (punches), and then try to catch her opponent," he said.

It's fitting, then, that Harris' latest ink - what appears to be a smattering of random letters on her fingers, not far from her tribute to the cast of Seinfeld - links up to spell "oxymoron".

Harris’s new tattoo, which spells “oxymoron” on her fingers.

"I guess I am," she said with a laugh, all smiles after a session demonstrating her punishing punch.

The light middleweight limit of 69kg has been a challenge the 22-year-old has relished, along with the task of claiming another belt.

"To get the opportunity to double up is pretty unique and quite bold," she said.

"To have two Australian titles…that's a pretty cool thing to be able to be proud of. My family and friends all supported me all the way … through the shitty weight cut (last year), through all my fights. It would be great to do it in front of them."

TAYLA ON…

TAKING ON THE TROLLS

"It has been the biggest year of my life for sure. And I'm very happy that it happened, but I was forced to mature really quickly, and in front of everyone, basically. That was something that I had to decide in the moment - will I just accept it and go with it and do what I think is right, or am I going to curl up into a ball?."

BALANCING BOXING WITH AFLW

"The reality is, I only get six months to dedicate to each. That's why I jumped at the opportunity for this fight. I'll fight Friday night and then I'll be at footy training at 8.30am on Saturday morning. Carlton's really good about it - I won't be doing anything detrimental. I'll be there with the team. I wouldn't want to be anywhere else."

WHAT'S NEXT

"I can't try and go to the Olympics, because I'm professional. A world title is the goal in the next however many years. I'd actually want to fight it at home, in front of my family and friends and everyone who has supported me."

WHY SHE FIGHTS

"When I fight, it's not about trying to hurt my opponent or smash my opponent. It's all about the technical aspect, me performing well enough to look at my fight and only watch myself. I'm not watching what she's doing … it's all about me in that moment. If I can manage to knock her out, then that's what I have to do. That's the game, and that's what we both sign up for. I'm very aware that there's every chance that I could get knocked out, too."