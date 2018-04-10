‘Taz’ a likely starter for Kangaroos

North Melbourne’s Robbie Tarrant was forced to sit last week out with a hamstring strain but is expected to be back in the side for Saturday’s clash against Carlton in Hobart. Picture: Michael Klein

North Melbourne’s Robbie Tarrant was forced to sit last week out with a hamstring strain but is expected to be back in the side for Saturday’s clash against Carlton in Hobart. Picture: Michael Klein

ROBBIE Tarrant is almost certain to start against Carlton in Hobart on Saturday night, says North Melbourne's Scott Thompson, who rates "Taz" second only to Alex Rance among AFL defenders.

Tarrant (hamstring) was such a late withdrawal against Melbourne at the MCG on Saturday that Majak Daw was pulled from the Kangas' VFL team just as he was about to run on to the field.

Thompson said Tarrant was missed in the Kangas' loss to North Melbourne, despite Daw drawing high praise from coach Brad Scott for his 11th-hour performance.

"We did miss him but I spoke to him today and I'd be expecting him to play," Thompson said.

"He's one of the top two defenders in the competition so you definitely want him playing.

"I'll be pretty happy when he's back this week."

Robbie Tarrant at training. Picture: Getty Images

Tarrant was All-Australian last season in a team that won six games and finished 15th.

"Alex Rance is the best defender in the AFL and Robbie probably the second best," Thompson said.

"His last couple of years have been awesome.

"He plays on mainly the key talls and the last couple of years he's not only held his own against them but he's won the ball as well.

"He doesn't just stop them, he actually helps us with the offensive side of our game as well, which is why I love playing with him."

Thomson was also impressed by Daw.

Majak Daw impressed against the Demons. Picture: Michael Willson/AFL Media Michael Willson

"Maj couldn't have started off any better - going for his marks and doing what he does best. When he jumps for the ball he's pretty hard to stop," he said.

"His attack was ferocious on the ball and the players.

"He took four or five really good contested marks, which was really pleasing."

Carlton started the season full of promise but is yet to deliver a victory.

"The Blues haven't won a game but they're looking pretty good," Thompson said.