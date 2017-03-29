30°
News

TC DEBBIE: Widespread damage as Isaac region impacted

Melanie Plane
| 29th Mar 2017 8:43 AM
Be aware of fallen trees, power outages, fallen power lines, flooded roads, rising creek and river levels and widespread debris throughout Isaac.
Be aware of fallen trees, power outages, fallen power lines, flooded roads, rising creek and river levels and widespread debris throughout Isaac. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE ISAAC district is assessing the extent of damage this morning after Ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie tore through the region overnight.

Isaac Regional Council Local Management Group Chair Anne Baker said fallen power lines, fallen trees and flooded roads were apparent across the region and she urged residents to stay inside and stay safe.

"Ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie passed over Central Queensland last night as a severe weather system," Ms Baker said.

"We're aware of power outages, fallen power lines, fallen trees, flooded roads, rising creek and river levels and widespread debris through the region.

"Our number one priority is the safety of our communities.

"I urge everyone to please stay inside, stay away from fallen power lines and please do not travel on the roads. Remember, if it's flooded, forget it.”

Ms Baker said IRC were working with Ergon and District, State and Emergency Services to assess the situation and support the regions communities.

"The Isaac Disaster Coordination Centre (LDCC) number 1300 133 773 is still active for anyone seeking information,” she said.

"Keep family and friends who may not be aware of what's happening connected. As always follow the official updates from the Bureau of Meteorology and listen to your local ABC radio.

"Council's website and Facebook page will also be sharing the updates."

For emergency assistance call the Queensland State Emergency Service (SES) on 132 500 (for assistance with storm damage, rising flood water, fallen trees on buildings or roof damage).

To report power faults call Ergon on 13 22 96 and for power updates visit www.ergon.com.au

For road closures/conditions visit QLD Traffic https://qldtraffic.qld.gov.au or call 13 19 40.

For weather updates visit www.bom.gov.au or call 1300 659 219.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  cyclone debbie moranbah wildweather

Husband missing in Cyclone Debbie found safe

Husband missing in Cyclone Debbie found safe

A MAN reported missing during Cyclone Debbie has been found safe, Channel 9 reports.

Man fined $900 for stopping grandkids getting into trouble

A view over the Fitzroy River from the Southbank apartment buildling on Victoria Parade which is nearing completion. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin

Police told him at 10am to leave. They found him there again at 1pm

Rocky lad's heart broken on Married At First Sight

Andrew Hill's tearful break-up with Vanessa Belvedere on Married At First Sight.

ANDY Hill and his TV wife Vanessa call time on their marriage.

'F-bomb' no-one in Rocky wants to drop after Cyclone Debbie

The Rockhampton District Disaster Management Group met with emergency services personnel, plus the Livingstone Shire, Gladstone Region and Central Highlands councils today in response to Severe Tropical Cyclone Debbie.

Officials remain guarded when asked about flooding

Local Partners

Firie says community focus is key at farewell after 38 years in the service

Starting off in Brisbane in 1978, Mr Lawrie spent 24 years in the city before moving up to Hervey Bay with his family.

Fuel Frenzy

Win a $1,000 Fuel Voucher
Learn More

Country music festival proposal rocks Nadine's world

PERFECT PROPOSAL: CMC Rocks Queensland performer Morgan Evans shared the stage with Rockampton couple Nadine Hill and Brodie Whitcombe. Brodie proposed in front of a packed crowd during Saturday night's show.

Rocky pair take centre stage at big music event

WHAT'S ON: Your guide to events across the region this weekend

SHAKEN, NOT STIRRRED: Jasmine Rout , Simon Roe and other CQUniversity Hospitality students will serve up martinis at a Martini Sampler Session at the Willby's Training Restaurant this weekend.

There's something for everyone happening in CQ

Why theatre couple are spellbound by Rocky musical scene

Emma McGuire as Galinda and Amanda Hock as Elphaba in Rockhampton's upcoming production of Wicked.

The power couple behind Wicked talk about why they love Rocky

GIG GUIDE: Check out what's live and local

HIGH NOTE: Larren Bean will play three shows across the region this weekend.

There's three days of Rocky's finest to enjoy

MKR villain claims producers ‘blackmailed’ him

AFTER being branded the biggest jerk on My Kitchen Rules, Josh has hit back at the show with explosive claims about being “blackmailed” by producers.

Queens of the Stone Age, The xx to headline Splendour 2017

Queens of the Stone Age will headline Splendour in the Grass 2017.

LCD Soundsystem also playing three-day music festival at Byron in July.

MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT: Bride has regrets after break-up

Susan was having second thoughts about ending her relationship with Sean.

Sean's bride Susan was clearly having second thoughts.

Rocky lad's heart broken on Married At First Sight

Andrew Hill's tearful break-up with Vanessa Belvedere on Married At First Sight.

ANDY Hill and his TV wife Vanessa call time on their marriage.

Country music festival proposal rocks Nadine's world

PERFECT PROPOSAL: CMC Rocks Queensland performer Morgan Evans shared the stage with Rockampton couple Nadine Hill and Brodie Whitcombe. Brodie proposed in front of a packed crowd during Saturday night's show.

Rocky pair take centre stage at big music event

Married at First Sight's controversial groom laying low

MAFS’ Anthony chooses to stay with wife Nadia at their vow renewal.

Anthony in hiding after backlash over his MAFS appearance

Seven, Nine’s crazy cyclone battle

Ruth Western ain't got time for Cyclone Debbie.

Reporters are battling fierce winds, and locals who won’t play ball.

DOWNSIZE WITHOUT COMPROMISE!

14 College Drive, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $370,000

This tastefully appointed home has many ATTRIBUTES of a much BIGGER property without the enormous responsibility of mowing! - Set on 439m2 this 4 BEDS,2 BATH,2...

NEW Kitchen + NEW Bathroom + Granny Flat!!

19A Main Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 5 2 1 $250,000

Looking for that original highset weatherboard home with extra space?? This home has a separate Granny Flat at the rear of the property offering you just that for...

Delightful Country Home Surrounded By Acres of Peaceful Farm Land!

559 Etna Creek Road, Etna Creek 4702

House 3 1 4 $319,000

This neat and tidy 3 bedroom home at Etna Creek Road is just a short drive north of Rockhampton or even shorter trip to the Caves Convenience Store, Hotel and...

MODERN FAMILY GEM - PRICED RIGHT!!

19 Bruce Hiskins Court, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $419,000

If you’re looking for a savvy design that is MODERN and representing GREAT VALUE check out this GREAT home at 19 Bruce Hiskins! - Stunning interior with GREAT...

OUTSTANDING OPPORTUNITY IN FRENCHVILLE!

182 Honour Street, Frenchville 4701

House 2 1 1 $205,000

This EXQUISTE and DELIGHTFUL property has been offered to the market in PRESTINE condition! Our advice BE QUICK on this ONE! - This MAGNIFICENT smaller home is...

Prime elevated position on The Range!

46 MacGregor Street, The Range 4700

House 5 2 2 $579,000

This spacious lowset brick home situated on The Range is in an elevated position with views of the Yeppen Lagoon and access to walking paths nearby. Don't feel...

Fabulous Big Family Home/ Rumpus/ Inground Pool - $329,000

207 Earl Street, Berserker 4701

House 3 2 2 $329,000

What an Amazing Family Home for you to snap up RIGHT NOW! This fantastic highset a/c chamferboard home, offers lovely cool front patio, huge open plan living and...

Motivated Vendors Due To Job Transfer - Now Reduced To $419,000

13 McColl Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 5 2 4 $419,000

This is THE Ultimate Family Home - massive in size, sensationally refurbished, ultra modern decore and brilliant in presentation. Welcome to 13 McColl Street...

Massive 2 Storey Brick Family Home In The Frenchville School Precint Area - Only $355,000

130 Mitchell Street, Frenchville 4701

House 4 2 4 $355,000

The sheer size of this massive 2 storey brick/tile family home will abolutely amaze you and your family - just brilliant for the growing family. What a brilliant...

CALLING ALL 1ST HOME OWNERS, RETIREES &amp; INVESTORS!

3 Clint Close, Gracemere 4702

House 4 2 2 $266,500 NEG

This property has been REDUCED AND THE OWNER HAS INSTRUCTED ME TO SELL! Set in the new Gracemere development, in a quiet cul-de-sec, this home is designed for...

Coffee king snaps up gym

Mooloolaba Healthworks site sells for $2.1million

Luxury hotel expands $400m water park development

Developer to push on with second stage of massive new water park

Oceanside commercial opportunity in Sunshine Coast hot spot

Adjoining Kings Beach redevelopment sites "one of a kind''

Sandy seaside luxury escape you have to see

ULTIMATE ESCAPE: This seaside mini-mansion offers oodles of luxury.

Beach front property on the market for $1.25M

Dalwood waterfall up for sale

Two people have died at Dalwood Falls, Ballina.

How would you like to own your very own waterfall?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!