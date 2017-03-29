TC Debbie's silver lining for CQ grazier

IT WAS the driest January and February Ted Murphy could recall in his 60 years on a Dysart grazing property.

That was until the heavens opened up as Ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie swept through Central Queensland.

She carved a path of widespread destruction in her wake up north, but the severe weather system has brought some joy to graziers struggling to run their business off dusty, dry paddocks.

Ted tipped 128mm out of his rain gauge this morning at his 12,140ha Dysart property, a welcome respite yesterday and overnight from the oppressive heat and dry that's plagued the region this year.

Usually at this time of year, there'd be "a couple of thousand acres” of sorghum growing at Ted's second Dysart property.

But he said nothing was planted because it was just too dry.

"We just didn't have enough rain to even think about planting,” Ted said.

"It was the driest January/February that I can remember.”

Debbie's deluge means Ted and his family are already planning to plant new crops of chickpeas and oats around Anzac Day.

They're also hopeful their 6000 head of cattle will fatten up on the back of the rain.

While Debbie has been a blessing for his family, Ted said they were saddened to see the devastation the natural disaster had caused in North Queensland.

"There's always some good out of some bad, but we don't like seeing people injured,” he said.

For Ted, the rain has brought with it a "totally different outlook” on business and the year ahead.

"We were staring down the barrel of a very ordinary season until last week or so,” he said.

Without Debbie, Ted said 2017 could easily have become one of the driest years on the property.

Ted's property has been without power since Tuesday evening and he doesn't expect electricity to be reconnected any time soon as Debbie continues to affect Dysart and the Central Highlands region.