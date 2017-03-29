30°
News

TC Debbie's silver lining for CQ grazier

Michelle Gately
| 29th Mar 2017 11:00 AM
Ted Murphy from Tay Glen Pastoral Co at Dysart.
Ted Murphy from Tay Glen Pastoral Co at Dysart. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IT WAS the driest January and February Ted Murphy could recall in his 60 years on a Dysart grazing property.

That was until the heavens opened up as Ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie swept through Central Queensland.

She carved a path of widespread destruction in her wake up north, but the severe weather system has brought some joy to graziers struggling to run their business off dusty, dry paddocks.

Ted tipped 128mm out of his rain gauge this morning at his 12,140ha Dysart property, a welcome respite yesterday and overnight from the oppressive heat and dry that's plagued the region this year.

Usually at this time of year, there'd be "a couple of thousand acres” of sorghum growing at Ted's second Dysart property.

But he said nothing was planted because it was just too dry.

"We just didn't have enough rain to even think about planting,” Ted said.

"It was the driest January/February that I can remember.”

Debbie's deluge means Ted and his family are already planning to plant new crops of chickpeas and oats around Anzac Day.

They're also hopeful their 6000 head of cattle will fatten up on the back of the rain.

While Debbie has been a blessing for his family, Ted said they were saddened to see the devastation the natural disaster had caused in North Queensland.

"There's always some good out of some bad, but we don't like seeing people injured,” he said.

For Ted, the rain has brought with it a "totally different outlook” on business and the year ahead.

"We were staring down the barrel of a very ordinary season until last week or so,” he said.

Without Debbie, Ted said 2017 could easily have become one of the driest years on the property.

Ted's property has been without power since Tuesday evening and he doesn't expect electricity to be reconnected any time soon as Debbie continues to affect Dysart and the Central Highlands region.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  agricultural business agriculture cyclone debbie dysart grazier tc debbie wildweather

CQ floods: Towns in disaster mode as locals brace for floods

CQ floods: Towns in disaster mode as locals brace for floods

WATCH: Emergency services on standby as ex-Cyclone Debbie threatens major flooding for inland Central Queensland

Husband missing in Cyclone Debbie found safe

David and Jenny Clarke. David has been missing since Cyclone Debbie hit on Tuesday. Picture: Supplied

Wife “consumed with worry and guilt” about not being at home

Cyclone Marcia generators on their way to help Debbie's victims

Bevan Slattery's staff in front of a truck with the generators he donated to Rockhampton after Cyclone Marcia. Those will now be sent north to Mackay in the wake of Cyclone Debbie.

Rockhampton Regional Council are sending 40 generators up north

HELP ON WAY: 100s of energy workers deployed to cyclone zones

Energex workers preparing to leave Rockhampton Showgrounds and head into Cyclone Debbie impact zone.

About 900 crews across southern Queensland about to embark

Local Partners

Farnborough students trade in a toothbrush

Dental therapist Kim Lee said the school holidays were a great reminder for families to replace their toothbrushes.

Fuel Frenzy

Win a $1,000 Fuel Voucher
Learn More

Firie says community focus is key at farewell after 38 years in the service

HERE TO SERVE: Retiring firefighter Bruce Lawrie with his Certificate of Service after 38 years in the job.

Yeppoon's Bruce Lawrie knows the reality of being a firefighter

WHAT'S ON: Your guide to events across the region this weekend

SHAKEN, NOT STIRRRED: Jasmine Rout , Simon Roe and other CQUniversity Hospitality students will serve up martinis at a Martini Sampler Session at the Willby's Training Restaurant this weekend.

There's something for everyone happening in CQ

Why theatre couple are spellbound by Rocky musical scene

Emma McGuire as Galinda and Amanda Hock as Elphaba in Rockhampton's upcoming production of Wicked.

The power couple behind Wicked talk about why they love Rocky

GIG GUIDE: Check out what's live and local

HIGH NOTE: Larren Bean will play three shows across the region this weekend.

There's three days of Rocky's finest to enjoy

Bliss N Eso announce a stack of regional tour dates

AUSSIE rappers hitting the road in May with a new album.

Scarlett Johansson reveals the huge roles she’s lost out on

Scarlett Johansson greets fans at the Japan World Premiere of the movie Ghost In The Shell.

GHOST in the Shell star shares ups and downs of Hollywood.

MOVIE REVIEW: Life puts Alien’s Ridley Scott on notice

Rebecca Ferguson in a scene from the movie Life.

RYAN Reynolds, Rebecca Ferguson star in epic sci-fi thriller.

MKR villain claims producers ‘blackmailed’ him

MKR's Josh has slammed the show's producers, claiming they tried to "blackmail" him.

Josh has hit back at the show with claims about being “blackmailed”.

Queens of the Stone Age, The xx to headline Splendour 2017

Queens of the Stone Age will headline Splendour in the Grass 2017.

LCD Soundsystem also playing three-day music festival at Byron in July.

MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT: Bride has regrets after break-up

Susan was having second thoughts about ending her relationship with Sean.

Sean's bride Susan was clearly having second thoughts.

Rocky lad's heart broken on Married At First Sight

Andrew Hill's tearful break-up with Vanessa Belvedere on Married At First Sight.

ANDY Hill and his TV wife Vanessa call time on their marriage.

Neat and Tidy Move Straight In

82A McKean Street, Berserker 4701

House 3 2 2 $293,000

Ready to go and very well presented this lowset property is conveniently located in Berserker and close to Primary Schools and sporting fields. Newly painted...

Beautiful New Home on an Acre

124 Constance Avenue, Rockyview 4701

House 4 2 4 $489,000

Are you ready for a lifestyle change, this amazing home has been designed for privacy and space, the elevation and orientation of this block allows comfort in all...

Neat as a Pin, Just move in.

81 Marie Street, Berserker 4701

House 3 1 1 $209,000

This immaculate home is situated in a very quiet and private location in a family friendly area, just a short walk to shops and schools. All the hard work has been...

Immaculate Home in Convenient Location

18 Govind Court, Gracemere 4702

House 4 2 2 $295,000

Positioned in a quiet, convenient location is where you will find this immaculately presented family home. Step inside and be greeted by a nice sized media room...

Lowset Brick Residence Complimented on 3.5 acres

87 Meldrums Road, Glendale 4711

House 4 2 5 $539,000

Located only minutes to Parkhurst new shopping facilities you will find this immaculately presented quality built four bedroom brick residence. The remote gate...

Charm, Character And Grace

189 Quarry Street, The Range 4700

House 3 1 4 $349,000

This well positioned Queenslander ticks all the boxes-location, quality and style. Lovingly renovated with the utmost in style and good taste this is the perfect...

Motivated Vendor, Bring Me Your Offer!!

25 Forbes Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 4 2 2 $469,000

Unmistakeably one of the most sought after positions in Frenchville this double story brick and tiled residence will meet all those family requirements. * Large...

Space and Serenity

15 Cunningham Drive, Glenlee 4711

House 4 2 6 $539,000

Located in Glenlee, this spacious 4 bedroom family home stretches out over 5 acres and offers peaceful country living only 20 minutes from Rockhampton. Bonus...

Developer Wants Out!!

7/175 Frenchville Road, Frenchville 4701

Unit 3 2 2 Auction On Site...

Yes! The developer is selling off the last of stage 3, making way for the next stage. If you love the idea of living in a brand new Villa surrounded by quality...

Convenient Location with an 809m2 approx. Allotment

68 Eton Street, West Rockhampton 4700

House 4 1 1 $220,000

Positioned within close proximity to schools, shops, hospitals and the golf course is where you will find this great starter home. With polished floors throughout...

Timing pays dividends in Kawana health hub precinct

DCIM\114MEDIA

Construction starts at Sunshine Coast mixed-use project in Birtinya

Coffee king snaps up gym

Mooloolaba Healthworks site sells for $2.1million

Luxury hotel expands $400m water park development

Developer to push on with second stage of massive new water park

Oceanside commercial opportunity in Sunshine Coast hot spot

Adjoining Kings Beach redevelopment sites "one of a kind''

Sandy seaside luxury escape you have to see

ULTIMATE ESCAPE: This seaside mini-mansion offers oodles of luxury.

Beach front property on the market for $1.25M

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!