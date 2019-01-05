TC PENNY: What will she do next? Where will she go?

BIG WET: The rain prediction for 1pm on Monday shows rain could fall over Longreach and surrounds, at Emerald and in Rockhampton.

TROPICAL Cyclone Penny is expected to stay "well away” from the Queensland coast throughout the weekend and into the early part of next week.

The Bureau of Meteorology predicts the cyclone will turn towards the Queensland coast today but is expected to weaken.

There is also a chance it could intensify as it approaches the coast.

Yesterday morning, the cyclone was 1020km off Townsville. It was producing 95 km/h winds at the centre and gusts of 130km/h.

It is now a category 2 and is predicted to be a 1 by Thursday.

In Central Queensland, rain is expected for the weekend and into the week.

It is even predicted to hit out west, with falls of up to 50mm in the Longreach region.

Emerald graziers and irrigators will also receive rain.

Rain could reach Fairbairn Dam, which is now at 14.8 per cent. It has dropped by 1 per cent in two weeks.

The lowest level recorded for the dam since it was built in 1974, is 11.8 per cent, which was in December 2006.

BoM MetEye data predicts up to 50mm for the region on Monday.

In terms of summer weather, humidity will rise in Rockhampton, reaching up to 66 per cent today and 62 per cent tomorrow.

Next week it will fluctuate between 57 per cent to 69 per cent.

The temperature will be 31C today and 30C tomorrow.

It will hang around 29-32C during the week.

Capricornia Coastal seas will be 1-2m today and swells 1-2m.

Tomorrow seas will be 1-1.5m and swells 1-2m.

Monday there will be 1-2m seas.