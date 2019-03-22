TC Trevor could bring up to 50mm of rain

Parts of Central Queensland are expected to see rainfall towards the end of next week as Tropical Cyclone Trevor pushes the rain towards the coast from the west.

AFTER sweating through the first few weeks of an unseasonably hot autumn, Central Queenslanders should keep the air-conditioning remote close by in the last week of March.

But meteorologists are hopeful April will bring a reprieve from the heat.

Adam Blazak of the Bureau of Meteorology says the beginning of next week will be a hot one, with temperatures in the mid-30s.

"It will be fairly warm over the weekend,” he said.

"We are looking at around 34 for Rockhampton and 36 for Emerald.

"Those temperatures will hang around until mid next week with the possibility of a one or two degree difference on Monday or Tuesday.”

By Wednesday, MrBlazak predicts a 'very thick' cloud cover will see temperatures fall to 30C.

Meanwhile, Tropical Cyclone Trevor is expected to bring falls to parts of the region

"From about mid next week we will see showers and areas of rain move into the region from the west,” Mr Blazak.

"The rain will affect the Central Highlands and Coalfields from Wednesday, and Capricornia from Thursday.”

"Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will see a chance of between 20mm and 50mm, but there is still some uncertainty with this rainfall forecast.”

Parts of the channel country could see some decent rainfall with Mr Blazak saying Birdsville could see between 15mm to 50mm on Monday, and 60mm on Tuesday.