TCC 13 and 15 year girls teams crowned Australian champs TCC 13 and 15 year girls teams crowned Australian champs

TOUCH FOOTBALL: Quality coaches, hard work, humility, balance and bucketloads of talent earned TCC not just one national crown but two on Friday afternoon.

In a stunning blitz, the Cathedral College’s 15 year and 13 year girls touch teams claimed the champion titles at the National Schools Cup grand final yesterday, with an undefeated run for both teams over the two day event.

Backing up their win last year, the 15 year girls claimed the title after a 6-4 victory over Townsville’s St Margaret Mary’s College.

The 13 years, debuting in the competition this year, secured their crown with a 7-4 win over Cleveland District State High School yesterday.

Assistant coach of the 13 year girls, Kevin Farr, said patience, listening and implementing every instruction, and respect of opposition and refs were highlights for the girls.

13 Years team: Maddison Barclay, McKealy Farr, Matilda Geihe, Bronte Gray, Freya Hansen, Olivia Jenkins, Molly Kelso, Sophia Neep, Molly Reid, Dominque Saunders, Zoe Robson. Player of the Final Olivia Jenkins. Coaches Mr Damien Kelso and Mr Kevin Farr

“They were very calm and played that way. The refs commented on how well they listened and appreciate their style of play,” he said.

“They had speed and good ball skills but their patience was their strength. They were down 4-3 at half time so we made tweaks in the sub sets and attack sets and they went out and just did them.”

Standouts for the 13 years included Olivia Jenkins (player of the final), who was “just fantastic, fast, and very good in attacking”, Dominque Saunders, Molly Kelso and Zoe Robson who was “really good in the link”

Fifteen year standouts included Kaliah Bob, Hannah Jenkins and Ruby Frost who showed “good leadership”.

TCC Director of Sport Mick Busby was barely able to hear the girls who screamed down the phone after their double victory. Clearly in well-deserved celebratory mode.

“It was an outstanding effort. They beat a well renowned touch school in the grand final. Mind you TCC are pretty renowned now,” he said.

“Touch is so strong here. Some of those schools of excellence had 2-5 Qld reps on their team, we had 20.”