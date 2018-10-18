TCC AFL girls team heads to Qld Schools Cup finals

AUSSIE RULES: This weekend, The Cathedral College's senior girls AFL team will take on the state's toughest in the finals of the Tribal AFL Queensland Schools Cup in Maroochydore.

For the third year in a row, the TCC team will make an appearance in the finals, after winning the grand final in 2016 and coming runners-up in 2017.

Coach Michael Rose said this year, the team is hoping to head back and down and deliver another impressive effort.

"We had a lot of our players graduate so this year we have a pretty new team,” Rose said.

"This will be our third consecutive state finals appearance and we're the only team in the state to do that.

"There are two AFL excellence schools we're already knocked out; Mountain Creek State High and Narangba Valley State High.

"We've already made top four which is good.”

The team paved their way to the finals are winning the Rocky Cup this year and then travelling to Townsville to deliver another defeat.

TCC AFL senior girls team Pauline Crow

However, it was the game against Cairns which really tested the team.

"They were losing against Cairns with only five to ten minutes to go,” Rose said.

"They rallied themselves and produced a win out of it. That's rare to find.

"We'll travel down and play Miami State High and then Southport State High and Fairholme College will verse each other.

"The winner will play each other on Sunday in the grand final, and the losers will play for third and fourth in the state.”

Rose said senior girls, including Sarah O'Grady, Holly Clarke, Zekeisha Oakley, Bridgette Green and Mackenzie Reed have brought a lot of leadership to the squad.

"They've been there before,” he said.

"Sarah, Jane and Zekeisha used to play for Brothers AFC and Holly, Sarah, Jane and Zekeisha also made the Gold Coast Suns Academy.

"Zekeisha made the state team for the Australian Indigenous team.

"The girls get a lot of confidence having them on the field. They spread them around the grounds and support the other girls.”

After the team's previous success in the competition, Rose said it has gained a good reputation.

"We went from eight or nine kids and having to get them to bring their friends, to having over 100 crammed into one room wanting to take part,” he said.

"The girls have a never give in attitude and don't let anything get to them.

"Their tackling pressure and fearlessness is going to be the deciding factor.

"Miami will be the toughest team. In the first five minutes we'll look at the game style and try to combat it before it goes south and get our match-ups and structures right.”

TCC will play Friday with the finals on Sunday.