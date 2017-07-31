TCC beats Kirwan to set up showdown with Ignatius Park

PRIMED TO PERFORM: Members of The Cathedral College open rugby league squad are ready for their next assignment against Ignatius Park.

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Cathedral College First XIII has scored one of its most memorable victories to advance its cause in two leading schoolboys competitions.

TCC defeated league powerhouse Kirwan State High School 28-22 in Townsville last week to score a place in this Friday's grand final of the Aaron Payne Cup.

The game also doubled as the Queensland quarter final of the GIO Schoolboy Cup, regarded as the country's premier secondary schools rugby league competition.

TCC will play the semi in Brisbane on August 15.

Coach Mick Busby hailed it a fantastic achievement.

"It's really good. This is the furthest TCC has ever gone in this type of competition,” he said.

"This is the first division of the GIO and when you get to the top four that's when you're up against the big players.”

Busby said the win over Kirwan would give the team plenty of confidence moving forward.

"I think they probably didn't really see us coming. We've had a lot of injuries in the past two months and that was probably the first time we'd really got back on track,” he said.

"They're regarded as one of the premier Queensland rugby league schools, they've won national titles a number of times and no one's beaten them in this competition for a fair few years.

"They've won it the last so many years in a row and to knock them out of the finals was a pretty good effort, particularly beating them up there in Townsville.”

Several key positional changes reaped rewards.

"Liam Grant at five-eighth made a significant difference but our forwards just really went forward,” Busby said.

"Front rower Declan Mallia was a standout. He just constantly goes forward and makes metres.

”I think the boys played with a bit of structure but then played what was in front of them as well, we didn't limit ourselves.”

The task does not get any easier for TCC - they face the formidable Ignatius Park in Friday's final, which will be played before the North Queensland Cowboys/ Melbourne Storm game at 1300SMILES Stadium.

Busby said his team, captained by Riley Shadlow, was gelling well and the senior members were really leading from the front.

"We don't have individual players, we've just got a good team,” he said.

"The boys are excited and the best thing is there's no pressure on them.

"No one expects us to win, no one expected us to beat Kirwan and no one expects us to beat Iggie either.

"The boys will go out and have fun, do the best they can and we'll go from there. You never know what might happen.”

TCC will take to the big stage at 4pm on Friday.

TCC SQUAD

Liam Briggs, Jack Wilson, Tom Farr, Jai Green, Nick Hooper, Liam Grant, Ben Farr, Isaac Bulsey, Riley Shadlow, Declan Mallia, Chalice Atoi, Matthew Baker, Alex Gilbert, Dylan Wewara, Harrison Cavanagh, Corbin Phillips, Cassidy Scantlebury, Chayse Cavanagh, Sam Lawrie, Dominic Greene, Keaton White, Jacob Smith, Declan Huth