TCC brings 'vibrancy of youth' to aged home's dementia unit

Bethany Aged Care St Patrick's Project: TCC's volunteers Hannah Griffin, Emily Easey and Art Teacher Miss Stephanie Grogan add colour to the garden of Bethany Aged Care Dementia Unit (St Patrick's). Pauline Crow

STUDENTS, staff and teachers from The Cathedral College have brought Bethany Aged Care Facility a touch of magic into the lives of the facility's residents.

The philanthropic volunteers set to work to paint, garden and build a brand new garden for the dementia unit as part of the school's Quinn house stewardship program.

TCC Deputy Principal Claire Stitt said the school was approached by the aged care facility's pastoral coordinator, Caroline Humphrey, with the idea.

The flower wall created by the volunteer students and staff of The Cathedral College Pauline Crow

"She had a vision for a garden that dementia patients could use when they needed time outside or when families were visiting,” Ms Stitt said.

"They had the vision but they needed manpower.

"TCC's Quinn house took on the project as their project for the year with staff, students and teachers working on that project.”

Students began work on the garden on May 27, spending a few hours a week during term time working on the new outside space.

Last Sunday the garden was completed after another full day's work, with the students and residents able to finally appreciate the fruits of their labour.

TCC students and staff hard at work building a garden for Bethany Aged Facility's dementia unit Pauline Crow

Full with vibrant colours, painted art works, flowers, and painted old bikes and ornamental items, the new garden has provided a stimulating, safe and shaded area for residents to enjoy.

"Quinn house's Dan Stevenson was instrumental in this,” Ms Stitt said.

"He got the students together and has been there every week.

"I think it's important for the students ... outreach is very important.

"The stewardship program is for years 10-12 where the students off their time to give to the wider community.

A sensory garden, a joint venture between The Cathedral College and Bethany Aged Care, created for the residents of the St Patrick's Dementia Unit of Bethany Aged Care and their families of to enjoy. Pauline Crow

"It was the perfect project for students to get into the community and see the fruits of their labour and see what can happen when they help.”

Despite the project being finished, the experience has left a mark on the school.

"Dane is hoping to continue visiting on Tuesdays with the dementia patients, having talks in the garden and continuing a relationship with the patients and the students,” Ms Stitt said.

"The students found it worthwhile.

TCC students and staff hard at work building a garden for Bethany Aged Facility's dementia unit Pauline Crow

"The house captain said it was really important to them to do something with their time rather than fund-raising... it was cutting out the middle man and actually doing something.”

And as for the residents, they have not only appreciated their new garden but also the friendships built with the younger community.

"Caroline said the residents love to see young people and have them around... they love the vibrancy of youth,” Ms Stitt said.

"It's really important for our students to see and talk to aged people because there's so much they can learn from each other.”